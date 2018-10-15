As you can see from this photo. Krissy had gotten in close to pet him, and he just plain snuggled into her arms and started to nap. It’s adorable!
Why is Smudge tired and a little bit stoned? Because today he took a trip to the vet and was relieved of a couple of small things, namely, his testicles. He won’t miss them much, and in exchange we’ll get a cat who won’t spray and otherwise go looking for trouble (or as much trouble, in any event).
He’ll be fine tomorrow, and in the meantime we get to watch him stand were, wobbly, with an expression on his face that says “what just happened?” We’ll tell you later, Smudge. Get some rest for now.
13 thoughts on “Smudge: Very Tired and a Little Bit Stoned”
And now Krissy is stuck there for the foreseeable future.
Like the classic Far Side cartoon with the dog hanging his head out the window and taunting the other dogs saying “I’m going to the vet to get TUTORED!”
Nuts!
Wouldn’t he be…
…a little LESS stoned now
Smudge – The Revenge: This Time It’s Seriously Personal… coming soon to a Scalzi residence near you.
Thank you for taking good care of Master Smudge that way, sir, and for helping to limit the population of stray/feral cats in your neighborhood. Yes, I realize there are other toms out there, but Smudge doesn’t need to add to the population.
Chin-scritches to the stoned (or perhaps more accurately, unstoned) little fellow, and I hope you got good salmon treats when you got home.
Awww – poor little guy. My orange tomcat SodaPop was very non vocal – we thought he had harmed his voice as all he would do is open his mouth, no sound would come out. So I brought him home after he was “neuted” and set him in a chair to get some sleep. I went out to get the mail and I heard him SCREAMING his little head off. I ran up to see if he was caught in something, and no, he just wondered where I was. Maybe he was wondering where other things were. Oh, he was a great cat.
Ah, poor Smudge. But I so thought the title was referring to you 😎
I just have to say, I love your screen name
Warning: I had a male cat growing up. We got him snipped. He still sprayed.
Smudge, laying down is a good idea. When Midnight (RIP) made “that” vet trip, he kept staggering around the house and eventually clambered up onto a chair. Then he jumped down from the chair, and you could see the “oh, I don’t want the back legs to land” thoughts running through his fuzzy little brain.
Sam, I’m told it depends (at least in part) on the age at which the male cat is neutered. A fully adult male cat will go right on spraying, testicles or no; one that is neutered early in life (before he has started spraying) likely won’t–though I assume it can vary, depending on the cat.
In any case, Smudge will go out doors with the older cats in his family, so he probably won’t spray in the house.
Had a male cat nuyeterd early. Later, developed uti. We were THRILLED to see him outside,spraying