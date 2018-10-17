It feels very Portland-y to me.
Also, this is the first photo from the TempPhone™, the phone I’m using for a couple of days until I can get my grubby little hands on a Pixel 3. The TempPhone is basically the cheapest phone they had at the Verizon store, which two generations back would have been a perfectly respectable little phone but now is, well, cheap. I needed a phone for things tomorrow. Let’s just say I’m not getting super-attached.
Tonight: Portland! I will be at the Clackamas Barnes and Noble at 7pm! Come on down and bring everyone you know, it will be more fun than possibly you will know what to do with.
Tomorrow: Los Angeles! I will be at The Last Bookstore in downtown LA at 7pm! It is one of the great urban bookstores! You will love it! And also I will be there. Come on down!
6 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/17/18: Portland”
I’ll be sorry to miss you in Portland tonight—I’m not feeling great and will probably stay home. But I’m glad you’ve gotten your immediate tech needs met. It can be jarring to find, when something goes hinky, how dependent I am on technology
I’m glad to see that you’re one of the hotels downtown, rather than out in the suburbs near the Clackamas Barnes & Noble.
But then, considering how early you’re leaving in the morning, you won’t get much of a chance to enjoy being in downtown Portland.
See you tonight at the B&N!
I’m getting my Pixel 3 tomorrow as well! Which one are you getting, the 3 or the 3 XL? I’m getting the XL.
I remember long ago (like 25 – 30 years ago) when visiting a relative in Portland that the big book experience there was to visit Powell’s books, which was one of the biggest used bookstores in the country. Once I got there and started browsing, I didn’t want to leave the place!
Powell’s is larger now…
Enjoy this ridiculously beautiful October weather! I’m down in Salem, soaking up these blue skies before the winter grey settles in.