Dig that crazy sculpture down at the bottom left. I got in to my hotel SUPER early and they had exactly one room to give to me. Fortunately, one room was all I needed.
Tonight: Los Angeles! Downtown! The Last Bookstore! 7pm! Be there and bring everyone you know. It’s easily reachable through public transportation! Right by the Pershing Square stop!
Tomorrow: San Francisco, and the event is at Borderlands Books, one of my favorite bookstores in the country. Come on down and see me!
7 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/18/18: Los Angeles”
I think you mean bottom-left. The crazy sculpture in the bottom-right is a tree.
Fixed!
The event already book so horoble craowd
Cement jungle with some junk artifact that looks like a laundry dryer dressed up with some metal scraps. Enjoy your stay.
So do you ever, like, buy books when you’re at these bookstores…? Seems like it would be handy. (But then I guess there’s the schlepping them home, so maybe not so much….)
Come on man, he’s there to SELL a book, not to exchange.
I grew up in LA in the 80’s and even though I know things are different now it’s still pretty jarring to see “Los Angeles” and “easily reachable by public transportation” in the same context. Those things don’t mix in my mind.