View From a Hotel Window, 10/18/18: Los Angeles

John Scalzi7 Comments

Dig that crazy sculpture down at the bottom left. I got in to my hotel SUPER early and they had exactly one room to give to me. Fortunately, one room was all I needed.

Tonight: Los Angeles! Downtown! The Last Bookstore! 7pm! Be there and bring everyone you know. It’s easily reachable through public transportation! Right by the Pershing Square stop!

Tomorrow: San Francisco, and the event is at Borderlands Books, one of my favorite bookstores in the country. Come on down and see me!

7 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/18/18: Los Angeles

  5. So do you ever, like, buy books when you’re at these bookstores…? Seems like it would be handy. (But then I guess there’s the schlepping them home, so maybe not so much….)

  7. I grew up in LA in the 80’s and even though I know things are different now it’s still pretty jarring to see “Los Angeles” and “easily reachable by public transportation” in the same context. Those things don’t mix in my mind.

