And look! A parking lot! That’s a first on this tour.
Tonight: Borderlands Books! Tonight! At six! Which is an hour earlier than the usual evening event. Plan now!
Tomorrow: Salt Lake City and an afternoon event at Weller Book Works! 2pm! Be there!
3 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/19/18: San Francisco”
I will be there… at Weller Book Works. See you tomorrow, John.
Welcome to the city! Sorry about the morning fog. Karl was quite voracious.
Have fun. You did a good job there last time I was there, even though I could barely see you through the crowd.