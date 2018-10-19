Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 10/19/18: San Francisco

John Scalzi3 Comments

And look! A parking lot! That’s a first on this tour.

Tonight: Borderlands Books! Tonight! At six! Which is an hour earlier than the usual evening event. Plan now!

Tomorrow: Salt Lake City and an afternoon event at Weller Book Works! 2pm! Be there!

3 thoughts on "View From a Hotel Window, 10/19/18: San Francisco

  3. Have fun. You did a good job there last time I was there, even though I could barely see you through the crowd.

