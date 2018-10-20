Well, it’s not the most inspiring view, but the room is lovely and the hotel is delightfully hipsterish.
Today: I’m at Weller Book Works! At 2pm! It’s a matinee showing! Please come see me do my thing.
Tomorrow: It’s Ft. Collins, Colorado, and I will be at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 7pm, hosted by Old Firehouse Books. Also please come see me do my thing here, and bring along everyone you’ve ever met.
How’s your weekend so far?
4 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/20/18: Salt Lake City”
Too bad I live in LA. I would have been one of many standing in line to meet you. Weekend is good so far, thanks for asking. Enjoy your tour and be safe.
Hey great to stay at five star better idea when shall be a tour
Hotel or office building? You make the call.
Today is good here (NYC). About average for this time of year (low 60s), sunny and breezy. Still, it looks to be by far the best of the next seven to ten days, at least temperature-wise. Have fun.
Things are good in Portland, but they were better when you were here- thanks again for a fun evening!