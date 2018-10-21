Parking lot? Check. Rocky Mountain foothills? Check. Football stadium? Apparently! Fort Collins it is.
Tonight: The event is at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 7pm, and hosted by Old Firehouse Books.We’re going to have a grand time, so please, come on by and bring everyone you know!
Tomorrow: Chicago! And I will be at the American Writers Museum. That will be at 6:30pm (i.e., slightly earlier than most evening events), so please plan accordingly. I’m very much looking forward to being in Chicago again.
2 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/21/18: Fort Collins”
Crikey, just reading about 4 days of your tour schedule has me exhausted.
If I ever become a bestselling author, I hope I get to be one of those weird recluses who rarely makes public appearances.
Wish you had more time to spend here in Denver! Mile Hi Con happened this weekend.