View From a Hotel Window, 10/21/18: Fort Collins

John Scalzi2 Comments

Parking lot? Check. Rocky Mountain foothills? Check. Football stadium? Apparently! Fort Collins it is.

Tonight: The event is at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 7pm, and hosted by Old Firehouse Books.We’re going to have a grand time, so please, come on by and bring everyone you know!

Tomorrow: Chicago! And I will be at the American Writers Museum. That will be at 6:30pm (i.e., slightly earlier than most evening events), so please plan accordingly. I’m very much looking forward to being in Chicago again.

2 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/21/18: Fort Collins

  1. Crikey, just reading about 4 days of your tour schedule has me exhausted.

    If I ever become a bestselling author, I hope I get to be one of those weird recluses who rarely makes public appearances.

