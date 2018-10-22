Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 10/22/18: Chicago!

John Scalzi

I love this town. But most of you already knew that.

Tonight: I am at the American Writers Museum at 6:30pm. They just tweeted about me playing the ukulele, so I guess I have to do that now (that is, as long as someone’s brought one to the event).

Tomorrow: North Carolina! I am in you for two — yes, two! — dates, and the first is at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill. The event starts at 7:15pm, so don’t panic if you’re running a smidge late — you’ve got a 15-minute margin built in. Please come and bring everyone you know!

2 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/22/18: Chicago!

  1. I had planned to be there – but tore up my knee two weeks ago. Oh well, you were loads of fun at ALA a few years ago, and there will be other opportunities! For those of you going, I hope you have time to visit the actual museum. It is awesome!

