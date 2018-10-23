View From a Hotel Window, 10/23/18: Chapel Hill!

I’m overlooking a backyard today, which is, uh, a little weird.

Tonight: Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill! 7:15! Be there or be somewhere I am not! But serious, be there. I don’t want to be alone, especially on a book tour.

Tomorrow: 7pm at Quail Ridge books in Raleigh! So if you miss me tonight, but are in the general Raleigh-Durham area, you’ve got another chance to see me. Heck, since I’m doing the “rolling the die” thing to decide what things to do at my event, come to both! They will (statistically speaking) likely be different shows! And, of course, bring along everyone you’ve ever met.