View From a Hotel Window 10/25/18: Athens

John Scalzi4 Comments

Finally! A proper parking lot! They’ve been hard to come by this tour.

Tonight: Cine Athens at 6pm, sponsored by Avid Bookstore, which is awesome. Come by and say hello, and maybe stay for the event, and maybe buy a book! Or two! Or six!

Tomorrow: Travel day! I got nothin’. But Saturday I’m in Charleston, West Virginia, where my event will be at the Civic Center at 11am, with signing to follow. Come see me!

 

