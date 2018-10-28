Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 10/27/18: Austin, TX

John Scalzi3 Comments

It’s late because I got in late. In fact, it’s registering as going up on the 28th, but I’m in Central time and have 20 minutes left on the clock, so there.

Tomorrow: Texas Book Festival, 11am — me and Victoria Schwab! Talking about stuff! Come see us!

And that’s it for the tour (in the US at least)!

3 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/27/18: Austin, TX

  2. @John
    You may have to take the long way to work tomorrow to get your walking in, since you’re (no doubt intentionally) just a block from the book festival. The Capitol opens at 9 if you need a place to wander around.
    @Everyone
    I posted some tips for visitors to the Texas Book Festival in a prior entry, here:
    https://whatever.scalzi.com/2018/10/26/view-from-a-hotel-window-10-26-18-charleston-wv/#comment-858259
    That post has too many details and too many typos, but there might be some useful info there.

  3. And so… for those who would like to see you overseas… Can you share the schedule? (Or point us to where it is available)

    In any case – Bon voyage et bienvenue!

