My French Events!

Tomorrow I get on a plane to go to France, where I am both appearing at a festival in Nantes and doing a signing in Paris. Why not come to see me at either or both? Here’s where I will be:

October 31 – November 5: I will be at the Utopiales Festival in Nantes, where I will be on panels and signing books. Here’s the website for the festival, which includes a program grid. I’m doing events every day except Halloween. I am obviously only one of the very many attractions, so even if you want nothing to do with me, there will be lots of people to see and things to do. Enjoy!

November 6: I and Robert Jackson Bennett will be doing a signing at Librairie La dimension fantastique, 106 rue La Fayette, 75010 Paris, France. Here’s the Facebook event page with all the information. Come see us and get books signed!

And that’s where I’ll be in the wonderful land of France.