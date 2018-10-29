Uncategorized

My French Events!

John Scalzi14 Comments

Tomorrow I get on a plane to go to France, where I am both appearing at a festival in Nantes and doing a signing in Paris. Why not come to see me at either or both? Here’s where I will be:

October 31 – November 5: I will be at the Utopiales Festival in Nantes, where I will be on panels and signing books. Here’s the website for the festival, which includes a program grid. I’m doing events every day except Halloween. I am obviously only one of the very many attractions, so even if you want nothing to do with me, there will be lots of people to see and things to do. Enjoy!

November 6: I and Robert Jackson Bennett will be doing a signing at Librairie La dimension fantastique, 106 rue La Fayette, 75010 Paris, France. Here’s the Facebook event page with all the information. Come see us and get books signed!

And that’s where I’ll be in the wonderful land of France.

14 thoughts on “My French Events!

  3. I haven’t been to France in many years, but last time I was in Germany and the Netherlands, they didn’t have Coke Zero. They had Diet Coke or Coke Lite. The formula for Diet Coke was different from the US mix. Coke Lite was my preference and I think it’s pretty close to the current Coke Zero.

  6. I second the vote for Les Machines de l’Ile – they have some wonderful stuff there. Human sized insects, the giant elephant, a four storey merrygoround full of exotic sea creatures – give yourself a treat

  7. Enjoy France! Nantes is a very nice city, and as Maryn says above, the Machines de l’Île are _absolutely_ worth a visit.

  9. Robin:

    She is not going with me this time. However, next year she is going with me to the Caribbean, London, Budapest, Spain and Dublin, so she’ll be fine.

  10. Don’t know about France, but Coke Zero has definitely come to Germany and the Netherlands. Diet Coke is sometimes hard to find.

  11. Some fancy subjects there to which you are participating…

    Thursday Nov 1
    11:00 : Obsolescence des corps
    16:00 : Le monde avec « Sécurité Enfant »

    Friday Nov 2
    11.30 : Convention, festival, congrès : organiser la diversité ?
    15.00 : Rencontre avec John Scalzi

    Saturday Nov 3
    9.30 : Le corps et l’esprit
    16.30 : Prêter son corps

    Sunday Nov 4
    15:00 : Du pain et des jeux

    … “Meeting with John Scalzi” seems rather straightforward, but… How do you contribute eg to a panel on “lending your body” in a language that is not your mother-tongue… o_0

    & La Cité des Congrès de Nantes is some 30′ on foot from les Machines de l’île… Agree with others above, definitely worth a visit, for the machines and the underlying project. The elephant, the merry-go-round, the spider, the heron, the caterpillar, the dragon… An amazing world being created.

  12. Dear John,

    I do not recall if you’ve ever been to Paris before. If not, you must allow yourself a day off to simply enjoy the city. I fell in love with it within a day, so did Paula.

    You would be a free man in Paris, you would feel unfettered and alive…

    pax / Ctein

  13. What the hell is that thing? A kandy kolored rocket powered robot torso wearing a mushroom hat?

    I’m thinking I can guess what kind of shrooms.

