Tomorrow I get on a plane to go to France, where I am both appearing at a festival in Nantes and doing a signing in Paris. Why not come to see me at either or both? Here’s where I will be:
October 31 – November 5: I will be at the Utopiales Festival in Nantes, where I will be on panels and signing books. Here’s the website for the festival, which includes a program grid. I’m doing events every day except Halloween. I am obviously only one of the very many attractions, so even if you want nothing to do with me, there will be lots of people to see and things to do. Enjoy!
November 6: I and Robert Jackson Bennett will be doing a signing at Librairie La dimension fantastique, 106 rue La Fayette, 75010 Paris, France. Here’s the Facebook event page with all the information. Come see us and get books signed!
And that’s where I’ll be in the wonderful land of France.
14 thoughts on “My French Events!”
Nantes is the home base of Les machines de l’ile, a collective who create fantastical steampunky automatons. If they’re not involved in the festival, get your hosts to connect you! https://www.lesmachines-nantes.fr/en/discover/the-grand-elephant/
I think you mean NOVEMBER 6th, unless you’ve been hiding a time machine in your luggage…
I haven’t been to France in many years, but last time I was in Germany and the Netherlands, they didn’t have Coke Zero. They had Diet Coke or Coke Lite. The formula for Diet Coke was different from the US mix. Coke Lite was my preference and I think it’s pretty close to the current Coke Zero.
Is Krissy going with you? And if not, what are you going to get her to make up for it?
Parlez vous francais, monsieur?
I second the vote for Les Machines de l’Ile – they have some wonderful stuff there. Human sized insects, the giant elephant, a four storey merrygoround full of exotic sea creatures – give yourself a treat
Enjoy France! Nantes is a very nice city, and as Maryn says above, the Machines de l’Île are _absolutely_ worth a visit.
¿Jebus dood, are you trying to KILL me with envy???
Robin:
She is not going with me this time. However, next year she is going with me to the Caribbean, London, Budapest, Spain and Dublin, so she’ll be fine.
Don’t know about France, but Coke Zero has definitely come to Germany and the Netherlands. Diet Coke is sometimes hard to find.
Some fancy subjects there to which you are participating…
Thursday Nov 1
11:00 : Obsolescence des corps
16:00 : Le monde avec « Sécurité Enfant »
Friday Nov 2
11.30 : Convention, festival, congrès : organiser la diversité ?
15.00 : Rencontre avec John Scalzi
Saturday Nov 3
9.30 : Le corps et l’esprit
16.30 : Prêter son corps
Sunday Nov 4
15:00 : Du pain et des jeux
… “Meeting with John Scalzi” seems rather straightforward, but… How do you contribute eg to a panel on “lending your body” in a language that is not your mother-tongue… o_0
& La Cité des Congrès de Nantes is some 30′ on foot from les Machines de l’île… Agree with others above, definitely worth a visit, for the machines and the underlying project. The elephant, the merry-go-round, the spider, the heron, the caterpillar, the dragon… An amazing world being created.
Dear John,
I do not recall if you’ve ever been to Paris before. If not, you must allow yourself a day off to simply enjoy the city. I fell in love with it within a day, so did Paula.
You would be a free man in Paris, you would feel unfettered and alive…
pax / Ctein
What the hell is that thing? A kandy kolored rocket powered robot torso wearing a mushroom hat?
I’m thinking I can guess what kind of shrooms.
See you in Nantes, John !
(although I don’t think that we’ll share any panel…)