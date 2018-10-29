Uncategorized View Not From a Hotel Window, 10/29/18 October 29, 2018 John Scalzi2 Comments It’s nice to be home, even if for just one day. (Well, 36 hours or so. Still.) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
2 thoughts on “View Not From a Hotel Window, 10/29/18”
It’s either goats or a riding lawn mower…
Huh, no parking lot in view. Odd.