As most of you know, very recently — just yesterday, in fact! — I was in Paris. And while I was in Paris, I wandered about the city, visited the Louvre, Notre Dame and the Musee d’Orsay, and took photos as I did so. If you’re at all curious to see my wanderings through city, I’ve created a Flickr album of photos, which you may see at this link.
I’ll note I took all the pictures with my Pixel 3, which I thought performed generally very admirably but has a few notable quirks worth mentioning. I’ll be posting my thoughts about the Pixel 3 as a camera in a separate post, probably soon.
11 thoughts on “Wandering Through Paris: A Photo Album”
You’ve got quite an eye for composition.
Did you find the Holy Grail?
Nice shots.
Looks like I’m gonna have to pony up the money soon for a Flickr Pro account, since they’re limiting the free ones to 1000 pictures come January.
How do you take those shots straight up without falling over backwards?
That was glorious. Since I’ll probably never see Paris in person, thank you very much for the tour!
Yeah, gorgeous City but wow- what a beautiful day! I’ve only been in Paris in August. I think I’ll give spring or fall a try!
Thanks so much for the photos! I’m looking forward to hearing what you think of the Pixel 3. I have the XL version.
Your Twitter post with the Louvre shot “I think I’ve found the Apple Store” made me laugh out loud this morning. Loudly. Coffee was spewed. And JC did I need a laugh. Thanks as always, Sir.
Beautiful! Thanks for sharing.
The river shot reminded me: The immortal highlander on the TV show had a houseboat there.
I was in Paris in early October and it was glorious. I have hundreds of photos, mostly not as good as what John posted.