View From a Hotel Window, 11/12/18: San Diego

John Scalzi7 Comments

And the weather is perfect, because it’s San Diego and why wouldn’t it be.

Tonight: Come see me and Cixin Liu at the Clarke Center for Human Imagination as we talk about our work, worldbuilding, and all manner of things science fictional! Here are the details. We’d love to see you there!

7 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 11/12/18: San Diego

  3. Because smoke.

    Yes, I know San Diego is not close to Ventura County, but house is further from the Camp fire east of Chico and we’re having air quality issues.

    Anyway, I hope you enjoy the tacos.

  4. Actually, I was thinking the weather was a bit chilly for my taste. Yes, there are reasons I moved from Chicago, and my thin blood is one of them.
    I’ll see if I can fit your event into my busy schedule…

  7. I HAVE BEEN digging in to The Zombie Robert Heinlein Rises From the Grave Yet Again to Annoy the Politically Correct from December 10, 2007 by John Scalzi, and it is full of unique insights into you, John, and much fun to read through….good luck in your writing career.

