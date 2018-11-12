And the weather is perfect, because it’s San Diego and why wouldn’t it be.
Tonight: Come see me and Cixin Liu at the Clarke Center for Human Imagination as we talk about our work, worldbuilding, and all manner of things science fictional! Here are the details. We’d love to see you there!
7 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 11/12/18: San Diego”
For the sake of Scalzi tradition, I do hope there are cars parked amid those palm trees.
Ah, yes, that looks like the standing-under-a-giant-blue-bowl San Diego sky I remember.
Because smoke.
Yes, I know San Diego is not close to Ventura County, but house is further from the Camp fire east of Chico and we’re having air quality issues.
Anyway, I hope you enjoy the tacos.
Actually, I was thinking the weather was a bit chilly for my taste. Yes, there are reasons I moved from Chicago, and my thin blood is one of them.
I’ll see if I can fit your event into my busy schedule…
Holy cow Cixin Liu and John Scalzi both! Gaaaah! Lucky San Diegoans!
See you there. Trying to work out the hotel from the view.
