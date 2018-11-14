And Now Are All My Travels Ended, 2018 Edition

Here’s a painterly view out of my front door today — I’ve arrived back home from work-related travel, once again, and finally, for the rest of 2018. If I travel anywhere else for the rest of the year, and to be clear I have no plans to, then it will be for personal reasons only. But honestly at this point, between now and the end of 2018, where I really want to be is home.

Since October 16, I’ve been five days home. I very much enjoyed touring, and seeing France, and getting to do a couple of dates with Cixin Liu, but spending most of a month on the road is tiring no matter who you are. I’m going to catch up on sleep, petting cats and spending time with Krissy and Athena for the next week at least, and then see where everything goes from here.

If I saw you on the road this year, it was lovely to see you! I hope I get to see you again. Just, not yet. I’m sure you’ll understand.