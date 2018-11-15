Same tree, a week’s difference in weather.
Looks like it might be one of those winters. I guess we’ll find out soon enough.
5 thoughts on “What a Difference a Week Makes”
A lovely tree, no matter the season. Did you plant it around the time you moved to your house?
It was already there.
Its definitely winding up to be quite the winter.lots of northerly places have already gotten snow. A week or two ago.
I have some hatches I need to batten down.
Yep. My tree pictures are one similar to your first and the second is covered in a layer of snow. We are experiencing winter now, I don’t care what the calendar says. Snow and cold temps equal winter.
Yeah, we went straight from summer into early winter here in the DC area. Green, then brown, then SNOW today.