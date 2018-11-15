Uncategorized

What a Difference a Week Makes

John Scalzi5 Comments

Same tree, a week’s difference in weather.

Looks like it might be one of those winters. I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

5 thoughts on “What a Difference a Week Makes

  3. Its definitely winding up to be quite the winter.lots of northerly places have already gotten snow. A week or two ago.

    I have some hatches I need to batten down.

  4. Yep. My tree pictures are one similar to your first and the second is covered in a layer of snow. We are experiencing winter now, I don’t care what the calendar says. Snow and cold temps equal winter.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.