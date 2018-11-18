She’s pretty great. And she photographs well, as a bonus.
8 thoughts on “Krissy, 11/17/18”
Great picture. Lucky man.
Looks like that date wen t pretty well.
Wow she looks better every year. You hit the life jackpot man.
I keep begging my wife to let her gray hair come in naturally; I think gray hair looks great, and looks especially terrific when it is transitioning in like that. But she sees one gray hair in the mirror and it’s off to the hairdresser for another cut-and-coloring job. (Of course, I could be off-base and not realizing that Mrs. Scalzi’s hair is actually one of those precisely-colored highlighting jobs. As the ad-slogan goes, “only her hairdresser knows for sure”…)
Elegant and intelligent.
Wow, she is *beautiful* and ageing so gracefully :) . Excellent photo, too.
How lovely– both Krissy herself, and your gorgeous photograph!
Pianoman:
Krissy is not having her gray fiddled with; it’s coming in that way.
Also, Krissy is the one who decided to go gray; I didn’t get a vote on it. I’m happy with whatever she does with her hair.