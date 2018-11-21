Uncategorized Me and Cixin Liu in San Diego November 21, 2018 John ScalziLeave a comment Where we literally talk about life, the universe and everything. It was captured on video! Here it is. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)