Just in time for Black Friday, here’s this brand spankin’ new stack of new books and ARCs for your potential reading consideration. Anything here you’d brave the crowds for? Tell us all in the comments.
11 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 11/23/18”
Only that I’m hugely chuffed to have my first big three publication in Tales from Plexis and to be in such distinguished company 🥰😊🥳
Sea of Rust by Cargill, FTW!
Looking forward to N. K. Jemison’s new one. I loved Sea of Rust and highly recommend it.
‘The Dinosaur Tourist’ sounds like a great high-concept title, even if it is hard to read on that rather busily-illustrated spine. Even more interesting if the tourist IS a dinosaur!
I am curious to know whether Jemisin’s short work is as good as her novels. If it is then that book would be amazing.
Ooh. Some intriguing titles. “How long til Black Futures Month” looks really good… Dragons? In NOLA? Sign me up!
I want the Jemisin, if only for that gorgeous cover.
Tales From Plexis!!! It’s like an insider’s look into one of Julie Czerneda’s most fun settings. A collection of stories going on behind the story!
I’m a big fan of Lee and Miller, I’m happy to see this re-release of Agent of Change.
Seth Fried.
I had that Anderson/Dickson on my shelf for thirty-some years. Memories…
Any word on ‘Resist’ ?