New Books and ARCs, 11/23/18

John Scalzi11 Comments

Just in time for Black Friday, here’s this brand spankin’ new stack of new books and ARCs for your potential reading consideration. Anything here you’d brave the crowds for? Tell us all in the comments.

  1. Only that I’m hugely chuffed to have my first big three publication in Tales from Plexis and to be in such distinguished company 🥰😊🥳

  4. ‘The Dinosaur Tourist’ sounds like a great high-concept title, even if it is hard to read on that rather busily-illustrated spine. Even more interesting if the tourist IS a dinosaur!

  5. I am curious to know whether Jemisin’s short work is as good as her novels. If it is then that book would be amazing.

  6. Ooh. Some intriguing titles. “How long til Black Futures Month” looks really good… Dragons? In NOLA? Sign me up!

  8. Tales From Plexis!!! It’s like an insider’s look into one of Julie Czerneda’s most fun settings. A collection of stories going on behind the story!

