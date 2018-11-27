It’s Sugar, doing a not terrible job of blending in with the living room carpet.
Also while I can’t tell you about the projects I’ve been working on I can tell you that it has required giving copious notes, and also notes on notes, and if it all comes together you’ll probably be happy, unless you hate me, in which case you’ll grind your teeth in frustration and envy. Karmically speaking, try to be the former, I would say.
9 thoughts on “I’ve Been Busy the Last Couple of Days With Projects I Can’t Tell You About Yet, So, Here, Enjoy This Cat Picture”
Hmmm – hopefully it all comes together so we can enjoy both the project AND the envious grinding of teeth of the haters (and lamentation of their women, etc. etc.) :-D
It’s the Scalzi Burrito Cookbook Movie, isn’t it?
Excellent cat
Nice job of matching the carpet to the cat. She blends in very well.
My two monsters, meanwhile, are batting the (nonbreakable) ornaments off the holiday tree and chasing them across the living room. Can you loan me Sugar for a few days to teach these guys some better manners?
It’s the Scalzi Cat Chameleon Camouflage Field Manual, isn’t it?
Ah, tv/movie projects. Collapsing Empire netflix series? (rhetorical question, I know, it’s secret.)
So, ‘projects’, is that what we’re calling them? Notes on notes. Quite suspicious. We will be watching closely. Scrutinizing with great scrutiny. Oh yes.
The toe jellies and the mismatched stomach fur gave Sugar away.
Whispered voice “Here we see the ferocious panther, lying in wait for the wild burrito migration…”