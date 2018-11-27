Uncategorized

I’ve Been Busy the Last Couple of Days With Projects I Can’t Tell You About Yet, So, Here, Enjoy This Cat Picture

John Scalzi9 Comments

It’s Sugar, doing a not terrible job of blending in with the living room carpet.

Also while I can’t tell you about the projects I’ve been working on I can tell you that it has required giving copious notes, and also notes on notes, and if it all comes together you’ll probably be happy, unless you hate me, in which case you’ll grind your teeth in frustration and envy. Karmically speaking, try to be the former, I would say.

9 thoughts on “I’ve Been Busy the Last Couple of Days With Projects I Can’t Tell You About Yet, So, Here, Enjoy This Cat Picture

  1. Hmmm – hopefully it all comes together so we can enjoy both the project AND the envious grinding of teeth of the haters (and lamentation of their women, etc. etc.) :-D

  4. Nice job of matching the carpet to the cat. She blends in very well.

    My two monsters, meanwhile, are batting the (nonbreakable) ornaments off the holiday tree and chasing them across the living room. Can you loan me Sugar for a few days to teach these guys some better manners?

  6. Ah, tv/movie projects. Collapsing Empire netflix series? (rhetorical question, I know, it’s secret.)

  7. So, ‘projects’, is that what we’re calling them? Notes on notes. Quite suspicious. We will be watching closely. Scrutinizing with great scrutiny. Oh yes.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.