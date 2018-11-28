Virtue Signaling and Other Heresies — Hardcover Available Early!

For various reasons, the signed limited hardcover edition of Virtue Signaling and Other Heresies: Selected Writings From Whatever 2013 – 2018 arrived early at the Subterranean Press warehouse. And when it arrived, we thought: Why make people wait until December?

So: If you’ve pre-ordered the book, it’s now shipping to you. Thank you! If you wanted to get the signed limited hardcover edition but haven’t ordered it yet, if you order it now through Subterranean Press, it’ll ship when the order is cleared.

Also, if you do want the signed, limited hardcover edition, you should order it soon — there are only 1,000 copies of it (that’s why it’s a limited edition), and when it’s gone, it’s gone. There will also be an ebook edition, so you can still get the collection when the limited hardcover sells out.

Incidentally, Virtue Signaling was reviewed by Booklist, and they said nice things about it: “The quick, conversational essays are delivered with humor, honesty, and humility and are just like Scalzi himself, ‘all over the place and a bit pixilated.'” I’ll take that!