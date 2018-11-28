For various reasons, the signed limited hardcover edition of Virtue Signaling and Other Heresies: Selected Writings From Whatever 2013 – 2018 arrived early at the Subterranean Press warehouse. And when it arrived, we thought: Why make people wait until December?
So: If you’ve pre-ordered the book, it’s now shipping to you. Thank you! If you wanted to get the signed limited hardcover edition but haven’t ordered it yet, if you order it now through Subterranean Press, it’ll ship when the order is cleared.
Also, if you do want the signed, limited hardcover edition, you should order it soon — there are only 1,000 copies of it (that’s why it’s a limited edition), and when it’s gone, it’s gone. There will also be an ebook edition, so you can still get the collection when the limited hardcover sells out.
Incidentally, Virtue Signaling was reviewed by Booklist, and they said nice things about it: “The quick, conversational essays are delivered with humor, honesty, and humility and are just like Scalzi himself, ‘all over the place and a bit pixilated.'” I’ll take that!
13 thoughts on “Virtue Signaling and Other Heresies — Hardcover Available Early!”
I forgot that I preordered the book. What a pleasant surprise.
Do you have a date for the ebook version, please? (I love Sub Press books, but I simply don’t have *room* for any more actual books…)
Oh, yay! Just in time for christmas!
Love the International Maritime Signal flags.
Susan5660:
eBook release likely sticking with the original 12/31 schedule, but if it changes I’ll update here.
Any hope of an audio version? I’d love one.
This has probably come up before but do the signal flags signify anything in particular?
I was puzzled (albeit delighted) by the shipping notification that I found in my inbox because I thought it was about a month early – thank you for ending my November on a very positive note!
The flags signal “virtue”. Clever bit, that.
Very Scandinavian!
cover supplement, scamperbeast variation, from maany years ago’s joel veitch rathergood blog..
https://www.albinoblacksheep.com/flash/vikingkittens
Thanks, Scalzi!
Got email this morning. Book is on its way!