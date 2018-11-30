Whatever Holiday Shopping Guide 2018 Starts Monday!

Every year as the holiday season begins I run a shopping guide for the holidays, and over the years it’s been quite successful: Lots of people have found out about excellent books and crafts and charities and what have you, making for excellent gift-giving opportunities during the holiday season. I’ve decided to do it again this year.
So: Starting Monday, December 3, the Whatever Holiday Shopping Guide Returns! If you’re a writer or other creator, this will be an excellent time to promote your work on a site which gets tens of thousands of viewers daily, almost all of whom will be interested in stuff for the holidays. If you’re someone looking to give gifts, you’ll see lots of excellent ideas. And you’ll also have a day to suggest stuff to other folks too. Everybody wins!
To give you all time to prepare, here’s the schedule of what will be promoted on which days:
Monday, December 3: Traditionally Published Authors — If your work is being published by a publisher a) who is not you and b) gets your books into actual, physical bookstores on a returnable basis, this is your day to tell people about your books. This includes comics/graphic novels.
Tuesday, December 4: Non-Traditionally Published Authors — Self-published? Electronically published? Or other? This is your day. This also includes comics/graphic novels.
Wednesday, December 5: Other Creators — Artists, knitters, jewelers, musicians, and anyone who has cool stuff to sell this holiday season, this will be the day to show off your creations.
Thursday, December 6: Fan Favorite Day — Not an author/artist/musician/other creator but know about some really cool stuff you think people will want to know about for the holidays? Share! Share with the crowd!
Friday, December 7: Charities — If you are involved in a charity, or have a favorite charity you’d like to let people know about, this is the day to do it.
If you have questions about how all of this will work, go ahead and ask them in the comment thread (Don’t start promoting your stuff today — it’s not time yet), although I will note that specific instructions for each day will appear on that day. Don’t worry, it’ll be pretty easy. Thanks and feel free to share this post with creative folks who will have things to sell this holiday season.
I’d love to promote This Is the Year I Put My Financial Life in Order on Monday. It’s just a matter of tacking on a comment, right? Or is there a pre-stacking process that I should engage in?
Just adding a comment will work fine!
Hi John, I have a contemporary romance box set. 10% of the sales go to the National Coalition for the Homeless – there’s a relevant subplot in book 1.
[Link deleted because we haven’t started yet and I don’t want this thread to be about commerce — JS]
Would love to be included. Thank you for doing this!
Carrie Lomax:
Great, all you have to do is show up on the appropriate day and leave a comment then!
Do you allow promotion for unpublished indie video games?
Thank you for offering this every year. :)
This is so very legal and very cool of you to do. I just self-published my first novel and it is hard as hell to get people to actually see it. I will be here Tuesday. :)
What a cool thing to do for others.
Thanks!
Nick Dutton:
Nothing that is not available for sale should be posted. The point is to help people find gifts.
How does one add images or include the kindle preview of a book like I’ve seen others do last year… do the comments accept html? Is there a certain syntax? I couldn’t figure it out last year.
They have to already be somewhere else on the Internet so you can link to them; you can’t upload them. Note that comments with photos in them automatically go into moderation, so I will have to release them at some point; don’t panic if you don’t immediately see them.
Would role-playing games be Tuesday?
Sounds great to me. Can you post what yu want from us? Blurbs? Excerpts? (besides covers, of course).Anything else?
What if we’re looking for something specific that your readers/posters could help with? Like “I want guitar sheet music similar to the A Star is Born soundtrack for my husband”, as a PURELY hypothetical example?
Putting this on my calendar for Tuesday! Thank you!
Dave Weinstein:
Wednesday is probably more on point.
Could I promote someone else’s comic on Tuesday, or do they have to post the comment themselves?
A book published by a small press would be considered non-traditional then, as it is not in bookstores on a returnable basis? Asking for a friend.
Karenawyle:
They would. You, however, could post on Thursday, which is “fan favorites” day.