An Interesting Fact About The Consuming Fire

Last night on Twitter someone recounted a convention panel he’d been to, where the panelists were (jokingly) annoyed with my writing speed and publishing frequency. To which I replied, “It’s a good thing they don’t know I wrote The Consuming Fire in two weeks. That would not help things.”
To which I got more or less the following response from other writers on Twitter and in email (and I paraphrase, here): “YOU FUCKING DID NOT.”
Readers: I most sincerely fucking did.
Specifically, nearly all of The Consuming Fire was written between June 4 and June 18 of this year, the latter date being when I turned the book in, at 7:30 in the morning, having written through the course of the night. I then tried to sleep but was too tired to do so, so I went to watch cartoons and then turned them off ten minutes later, because they were too complicated to follow. Krissy tells me that by her estimation it took a full week for my brain to get back up to full speed, and that in the interim I mostly shuffled around the house with a blank look on my face. This feels accurate to me.
Why did I write the book in two weeks? For many reasons, but the simplest reason is that I had no choice. The book had a drop-dead turn-in date of June 18, and as of June 4, I hadn’t really started on it, for various reasons, some reasonable and some really not. If years in journalism taught me anything it’s that you don’t blow a deadline. So that meant I had to write the thing in two weeks.
How did I write the book in two weeks? I turned off the Internet, hid from social media, asked Krissy to occasionally slip food underneath the door, and then set a goal of 8,000 words a day. Some days I hit that goal, sometimes I didn’t, and on the final day I wrote something on the order of 12,000 words. I didn’t sleep much. I looked a fright.
More generally, I was able to write a novel in two weeks because a) my journalism training prepared me to write quite a lot of words, relatively cleanly, at speed (not to mention writing here on the blog), and b) I had at that point written 14 novels, so the muscle memory, as it were, of pacing and formatting kicked in.
Also, and this is actually important, when I say I wrote the book in two weeks, it’s rather more accurate to say I typed it in two weeks. I had been writing the book — figuring out who was doing what to whom and how and why and when — in my head for close to eighteen months at that point. When I sat down to put it into a document, the majority of the story and plot beats were figured out. There were a few surprises as I was writing; a few things happened I didn’t plan for but which turned out to be really useful, which I chalk up to my brain figuring things out on a subconscious level and surfacing them when I needed them. Well done, brain! Sorry I abused you during the writing process!
(Oh, and before you ask, I did it pharmaceutically straight, with nothing stronger than Coke Zero in my system. But there was indeed a lot of Coke Zero in my system.)
Even if I was mostly typing during those two weeks, the experience of doing such a thing is, bluntly, just a fucking horrible miserable thing which I did not like. I mean, it’s nice to know I can write a novel — and not just a novel! A good novel! That’s popular with critics and readers and has sold really well! — in just two weeks if I have to. It’s nice to know that the writing skill is there to write at speed, cleanly and coherently. But I also never ever want to have to do it again. Sure, it’s fun to be all casual about it now, and to toss off lines joking about it on Twitter like it was no big thing. But it hurt, physically and mentally, both during and directly after the writing. I’m almost 50. I can’t being doing this shit on the regular.
More to the point, not only do I never want to do it again because it’s terrible for me, but I don’t ever want to do it again because it’s not fair to the other people who work on my books. Everything about The Consuming Fire production got crunched because I turned the book in at literally the last minute. Everyone involved came through like a champ, and novel came out when it was supposed to, and looks and reads great. But I don’t want to have “crunch” be the usual mode. I don’t want to be the problem child.
This is (among other reasons) why I don’t have a book out from Tor next year. I’ll be writing a book for Tor next year (almost certainly the next book in the Interdependency series), but it’ll come out in 2020, so we can have a nice, sane production process and also, have nice sane production processes for every book that follows. I don’t regret having two books out in 2018 — they both did very well, critically and commercially — but building in a better process moving forward is going to be the best for everyone.
So, yes: I wrote The Consuming Fire in two weeks. I’m glad to have had the experience! I wish not to have it again, if it’s all the same to everyone else.
27 thoughts on “An Interesting Fact About The Consuming Fire”
I love this. I write my books in speed sessions too, and then set them aside to revise and polish over months later. I like your tactic 🤔
I dont know how true it is, but I read a reference ( I think it was brought up in ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck’) about an NYT best seller writing the same way! Keep up the good work, my friend!
On the other hand, now we know we could have the next book in the Interdependency in two weeks AND WHY THE HELL ISN’T IT FINISHED YET?!?!?!?
And this cruel taunting just makes it worse!
I haven’t even gotten the chance to READ it yet and I’ve had the book for over two weeks! Now I feel even more inadequate…
Hey, if two people can write The Cabin in the Woods in three days, I guess this seems reasonable. For painful values of “reasonable”.
I feel almost like I should stop reading it in disgust, but I really need to know what happens, and where that [REDACTED] came from. Just as an FYI, I love Kiva Lagos. I mean, I like several characters, but I love her.
Oh god, crunches. I don’t hit one very often, and I’ve always (I think) made my deadline. But when I do have to crunch, there’s this litany that goes through my head on a nonstop loop: “Why do I do this to myself? Why do I do this to myself? Why do…?”
Tl;dr: ick feh. You have my admiration, and my condolences, sir.
I genuinely wish Warren Ellis hadn’t just put his newsletter on its annual Christmas break yesterday. I think his reaction to this would have been one for the ages….
It was wonderfully put together, but yes please don’t do that again. The thought of you burning out is a very unpleasant one.
Most people I’ve worked with have agreed with Douglas Adam’s view of deadlines, rather than yours.
I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by. – Douglas Adams
The end of “The Android’s Dream” felt different to me than the rest of the book, and I think I found out later that you wrote something like the last 15,000 words in one shot. It wasn’t better or worse, and it still fit together just fine. I could only describe it as a different “flow.”
So you could give us 26 books a year and you choose not to? I see what you’re like.
“as of June 4, I hadn’t really started on it, for various reasons, some reasonable and some really not.”
I gather that the insanity of the Trump presidency had something to do with it?
Wowzers. This sounds actively painful. And it was a fun book! I enjoyed reading it! Made me want to get the next one! I kind of thought you must have enjoyed writing it too, because it doesn’t feel laboured or forced. I guess not. Did you at least enjoy parts of writing it?
Wasnt this about the time you started putting… unique… foods into burritos? Might explain some of those recipes.
Eva:
I enjoy the book! I think it’s immensely readable.
FWIW, Philip K. Dick compared writing to downhill skiing. He could bang out a novel in a matter of days . . . . sitting in his tar paper shack and eating dog food.
“12000 on the final day.” I’ve done that once only and it about killed me. Bravo, John. Glad you’re not making a habit of it.
What would have been a less killer pace?
3 weeks? 4 weeks?
All kidding aside, it sounds like you hit the zone on Consuming Fire.
Yep. I once wrote like that for two weeks and the same zombie-like state happened to me too. I won’t be doing that again if I can help it!
I totally understand this. When I was still writing (which I hope to do again soon), my physical writing is mostly transcribing my brain.
The historical ignorance of your writer critics is a bit depressing. A little knowledge of the history of popular publishing, which one might suppose a writer would possess – or a quick visit to google – will come up with plenty of examples of authors who kept up this level of productivity for years on end. I guess that they mostly treated it like a day job: sit at your desk for eight hours a day and type. What’s more they didn’t write the book in their mind before they started typing (as they were using that time to type up the previous book).
It would be really nice for readers if you could complete the rest of the books in your current publishing contract on 2019 – should be easy, write a book in two weeks then take two weeks off dreaming up the next one – but you would have a lot of authors pissed off at you for stealing all Tor’s publishing slots.
By the time I finished “Consuming Fire”, I liked it better than I thought I was going to mid-way. And I DID like it. Thank you for your work.
You have a week to turn in the next in the “Interdependentcy” Series
GO!
Oh, man, John, I can empathize. Back when John and I had the same nonfiction agent, I showed up in Las Vegas for what was planned to be my valedictory “my first book is finished” vacation with two chapters and the outline in my book proposal, several days past deadline. Received a call from Robert the agent, telling me that my publisher could, at any time, demand reimbursement of the entirely-spent advance.
Result, I literally locked myself in the closet of the first hotel room so as not to disturb the buddy I was traveling with, and when I arrived at the second room that had a writing nook, I didn’t leave it for a week. Even then, I only managed to finish because a snowstorm shut down the East Coast and I was stranded in Vegas for two extra days (with my friend’s gambling comp covering the room).
Average output was 7,000 words a day, without the benefit of John’s journalism training, but with the benefit of undiagnosed bipolar disorder and a hypomanic high. And hey, the book was good. A few passages I’d change now, but literally last week I found a stunning review by a reader on Amazon who said, “I bought this 21 years ago and it changed my life.”
John has the emotions of this pegged: it’s a great ego stroke to know I could do this, and man, I wish I had never found out.
There’s a saying: “Plan, plan, plan, plan….DO!” It sounds like you took this to the extreme. I could see this working as it was a continuation of strong characters in a universe of former stability and current chaos. I could also envision moments in the grocery store when your mind would stray from burritos and on to juicy bits of dialogue. Did you speak the lines aloud? Are you no longer welcomed in certain groceries?
“Also, and this is actually important, when I say I wrote the book in two weeks, it’s rather more accurate to say I typed it in two weeks. I had been writing the book — figuring out who was doing what to whom and how and why and when — in my head for close to eighteen months at that point.”
so… when other writers say, YOU FUCKING DID NOT… they’re absolutely right.
Which is not to say that the typing part doesn’t count. I wrote a third of a book one weekend, and it just about burned me out on writing for years. (Again, deadline.) What’s worse, it affected the next four books I did, and that DID burn me out for years.
So, I believe you. And boy do I sympathize.
I write software. A boss used to get nervous because I wasn’t “doing anything”. Just about the time he was going to panic I’d start writing the code and bam! it was quickly done. As Scalzi points out, all the work was done and in my head or some notes on paper. It just needed to come out the finger tips.