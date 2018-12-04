Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2018, Day Two: Non-Traditionally Published Books

Today is Day Two of the Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2018, and today the focus is on Non-Traditionally Published Books: Self-published works, electronically-exclusive books, books from micro presses, books released outside the usual environs of the publishing world, and so on. Hey, I put my first novel up on this very Web site years ago and told people to send me a dollar if they liked it. Look where it got me. I hope you find some good stuff today.
Please note that the comment thread today is only for non-traditional authors and editors to post about their books; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Authors/editors: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Authors and editors of non-traditionally published books only. This includes comics and graphic novels, as well as non-fiction books and audiobooks. If your book has been traditionally published — available in bookstores on a returnable basis — post about your book in the thread that went up yesterday (if you are in doubt, assume you are non-traditionally published and post here). If you are a creator in another form or medium, your thread is coming tomorrow. Don’t post if you are not the author or editor, please.
2. Completed works only. Do not post about works in progress, even if you’re posting them publicly. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. Likewise, don’t just promote yourself unless you have something to sell or provide, that others may give as a gift.
3. One post per author. In that post, you can list whatever books of yours you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent book. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on books available in North America.
4. Keep your description of your book brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your book and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a bookseller if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from authors/editors promoting their books as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting books.
Now: Tell us about your book!
Over four hundred years ago, Jason’s great-grandfather mixed alien and human DNA until he created a lab rat son. Since the Herodians communicated with a telepathic link, it wasn’t surprising when Jason’s grandfather gained some of those abilities. Using mental manipulation, Shabin Industries became a planetary empire — always keeping details of the power a secret.
After Jason’s insane father murders his only friend, he runs away, fearing he’s next. Leaving the planet, and the protection he’s always enjoyed, was a stupid thing to do, but a chance meeting with company pilot, Sparrow, and several other minions, both willing and unwilling, turns his flight into a frantic attempt to stop an interplanetary war.
A spec-ops commander on a dangerous mission.
A shipwrecked junior botanist trapped on a forbidding, remote world.
IRON TRUTH is a military SF novel packed with fast-paced action, dark secrets and psychological horror.
Love SF/F, but tired of the same old tropes? Me too.
When I started writing my own epic series, I decided that I’d take every single fantasy trope I could find and flip it, reverse it, or somehow turn it inside out — while having it still work in the story.
For example: You know how in fantasy novels there always seems to be a mysterious, secretive order? An ancient organization with a deep store of knowledge, arcane wisdom forbidden to any but their own members? And never (well, almost never) revealed to the simple, unworthy common folk?
Now, what’s the opposite of that? The exact opposite?
Meet the Steerswomen.
The Steerswoman Series has four volumes so far, and more on the way: The Steerswoman, The Outskirter’s Secret, The Lost Steersman, and The Language of Power.
Here’s what some very smart people say about the books:
Hugo and Nebula winner Jo Walton (Among Others, My Real Children, Lent): “If you haven’t read Kirstein’s Steerswoman books I envy you the chance to read them now for the first time… I think they have a very good claim to be my favorite thing still being written… These books really are terrific fun to read.”
Science writer and actual physicist Chad Orzel (How to Teach Physics to Your Dog, Breakfast with Einstein): “Maybe the best depiction of the process of science I’ve encountered in fiction is the Steerswoman series… It’s a joy to watch the scientific reasoning process Rowan follows, and the plots have plenty of excitement as well.”
Damien Broderick & Paul Di Filippo, in Science Fiction: The 101 Best Novels 1985-2010: “[Kirstein] walks the tightrope between fantasy and science fiction with precision and grace… [her] compassion for even minor characters is evident on every page, and her prose is measured and alluring without being overworked.”
When the trad-pub versions of these went out of print, I got the rights back and re-released the series myself, in both paperback and ebook formats.
They can be bought from any reputable seller, but to make things easy, here’s the link to Amazon.com:
The Steerswoman Series on Amazon
Dawn Takahashai knows all about superheroes.
She’s been a fan of them for years. So, when she’s granted an impressive powerset of her own, she dives right in, eager to prove herself as Bailey City’s first superhero: Miss Red and Black.
Her first challenge is Faultline. He’s powerful, smart and, as a henchman for Bailey City’s first supervillain, standing right in her way. But that’s not the real problem. The real problem is that under the mask, Faultline is Alex Gage, a working-class guy trying to scrounge together enough money to help support his younger sisters.
Dawn has no idea that the charming and seemingly straightforward Alex is Faultline. Alex has no idea that the adorably awkward Dawn is the superhero he clashes with at night.
Red and Black, the first book in a series, is on sale all week for a 99 cent ebook, and $9.99 print copy.
https://read.amazon.com/kp/card?asin=B07DTVZGD7&preview=inline&linkCode=kpe&ref_=cm_sw_r_kb_dp_xaObCb9SM2NMD
If you are interested in SOUS VIDE, the most sci-fi of cooking methods, I’d heartily recommend one of my books, either my best selling Modernist Cooking Made Easy: Sous Vide (http://amzn.to/1xuwJyu) or my latest book Healthy Sous Vide (http://amzn.to/2hPnLKT). They are both written to help the adventurous home cook get the most out of their sous vide machines and wow their friends and family.
In case of the apocalypse you can even use it to pasteurize zombie meat.
Thanks for providing this opportunity, John!
Hi folks – if you’re looking for a gift for a fan of Redshirts, Timeless, or Quantum Leap, consider trying out my series Genrenauts, a finalist for the r/Fantasy “Stabby” Award for Best Serialized Fiction.
The Genrenauts are a team of narrative specialists that travel to parallel dimensions each embodying a story genre (Westerns, Science Fiction, Romance, etc.). Their mission: find and fix broken stories to protect the multiverse from the chaos that follows a story gone wrong. It’s fun, upbeat, and very meta.
Grab your copy here! and happy holidays!
The Little Deaths of Watson Tower is a standalone twenty-page comic about a group of kids who are turned into tiny grim reapers and end up confronting death on more than one level, written by me, Nick Bryan (hi!), and beautifully illustrated by newcomer Rosie Alexander.
One reviewer described it as “sweet and dark and beautiful and powerful, all at once”.
Available in print and digital, see more details and some artwork here: http://www.nickbryan.com/littledeaths/
Thank you John! My paranormal sci-fi thriller ALWAYS GRAY IN WINTER, first in a family saga series, features the modern day remnant of an ancient clan of werecats torn apart by militaries on three continents vying to exploit their deadly talents. Born in an ethnic Chicago neighborhood following her family’s escape from Cold War-era Poland, were-lynx Pawly flees underground to protect her loved ones after genetically-enhanced soldiers led by rogue scientist and rival werecat Mawro overrun her Navy unit in the Gulf of Oman. Pawly’s family seeks her out in a desperate gambit to return their ancestral homeland and reconcile with their estranged kinsmen. But when her human lover arrives to thwart Mawro’s plan to weaponize their feral bloodlust, Pawly must face a daunting choice: preserve her family secrets and risk her lover’s life or chance her true nature driving him away forever.
My small-press publisher, Thurston Howl Publications, is offering 5% off their entire catalog now until Christmas and 10% off on Christmas Day for purchases made via their Storenvy page.
http://thurstonhowlpub.storenvy.com/products/21740660-always-gray-in-winter
I freely admit to the collusion between myself and fourteen other artists and authors on The Subverted Fairy Project.
In a coffee, and sometimes mead, fueled rage, we met and melded art and words in defiant tales capturing the brutal essence of nature.
We discarded the image of svelte fairies flittering about, and giggling. Removing the bonds of tradition, our fairies, became rooted in nature and made alive by organic collaboration..
http://subvertedfairy.com
I reserve the right to delete this post at a later time and deny all involvement.
“Don’t read this in a public place, you won’t be able to stop yourself laughing out loud. It reminds me of Douglas Adams, the careful plotting mixed with those absurdities and jokes that sneak up and make you snort tea through your nose. Hilarious.” Goodreads.
What if you really were the centre of the universe?
Norman Mi’s house is shrinking. He’s sure of it.
But that’s the least of his problems, even if he doesn’t realise it yet. There’s also the odd time dilation effects at the office, the invisible spiders that no one else can see, and the eccentric neighbours who insist on eating his bacon sandwiches.
Minutemen 2041
In the near future, all citizens are required to serve as Auxiliary Riflemen, ready at a moment’s notice to battle giant bug-like alien invaders. After wreaking havoc and destroying many nations, the aliens have dug-in underground and regularly storm out of their hives to feed upon humans. As incursions sirens blare, TacNet orders armed citizens into battle as the first line of defense.
Fun action-adventure military sci-fi, not too dark or heavy.
4.32 stars on Goodreads
KindleUnlimited and Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DCD2QMG
I’m the author of Take Control of Your Productivity. My book boils down 25 years of reading and trial-and-error into a framework you can use to build your own productivity system. It walks you through how to decide what’s important to you, express that in terms of either productivity or emotional outcomes from your work, and implement this with whatever tools work best for you. Plus it covers specifics I’ve never seen elsewhere: how to start using a new system (because you have an old one and life doesn’t stop while you switch), match what you do this week to long-term goals, and get up and running again when things break down. Life is chaotic. It’s okay.
The book’s on Amazon, but they whack a huge chunk from what we get paid. At the Take Control site, you can download it in DRM-free PDF, epub (for Apple Books or iBooks), or mobi (for Kindle). Or all three. https://www.takecontrolbooks.com/productivity
I’ll add that the other books I’ve read in the Take Control series are excellent; most of them focus on a specific app, operating system, or kind of use on Macs and iOS gizmos. My colleagues are excellent and I’m thrilled to be among them.
The most recent book from CB Droege (That’s me) is a collection of 31 SFF flash stories anchored by a fantasy novella.
The Peacemaker and Other Stories: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0728D7P1V/
Ander is a prince, diplomat, and soldier in the clockwork army. Upon returning to his home from a months-long diplomatic mission, he learns that his father, the king, is dying. His sister is ill from grief, and their older brother is mad with power and an intense hatred of the kingdom’s enemies, among whom may be a long lost family member. Ander’s journey to discover the truth takes him beyond the borders of the kingdom, and his duty to his king.
HELIOPAUSE: THE QUESTRISON SAGA: BOOK ONE – Kirkus Reviews recommends this “…fast-moving adventure that involves aliens, telepathy and more than a couple of surprises.”
Flashes of light. An unseen menace. Messages from the void. Secrets at the edge of the solar system that threaten to destroy the future.
Mandira Research Station beckons at the heliopause–the brink of interstellar space. After Forster sees flashes outside that no one else can, the captain of an incoming ship is attacked by an invisible foe. Forster and his enigmatic coworker Efron search for a missing daughter who might be the cause of it all. Can the team stop the force from taking over Mandira, and the entire solar system?
Buy Heliopause today on Amazon or any other online vendor, or order from your indie bookstore! https://www.amazon.com/Heliopause-Questrison-Saga-Book-One/dp/0999408208/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1524746326&sr=8-2&keywords=j+dianne+dotson+heliopause
My book is a nice little children’s book about two boys who go to the North Pole to find out what Santa Claus wants for Christmas. I wrote the book and my niece illustrated it. I have been doing some readings at libraries and the kids really seem to enjoy it. Please check it out. Thank you, John. https://www.amazon.com/Going-North-Pole-Michael-Cotton/dp/1503167496/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1543930081&sr=8-1&pi=AC_SX236_SY340_QL65&keywords=going+north+to+the+pole&dpPl=1&dpID=515o7SQzxVL&ref=plSrch
On the day twelve-year-old Sophie Furrow learns that she may never walk again, she discovers that her seemingly ordinary farm horse, Rooster, just might be able to fly! Together, they face a powerful snob, a high-altitude stampede, and a life-threatening secret before Sophie’s dreams take wing in a way no one ever expected.
When a messenger accidentally leaves lifesaving medicine behind, his son must ride a stubborn pony through a dangerous shortcut to reach him in time. This story takes place 500 years before the The Pegasus Potential.
Thanks, John! (x3) Today I’d like to talk up my debut novel, a sci-fi/fantasy/mystery/horror/comedy/adventure story called PERCIVAL GYNT AND THE CONSPIRACY OF DAYS.
Set 18,000 years in the future, CONSPIRACY tells the story of the eponymous Percival Gynt, accountant and part-time hero, and his quest to find an ancient, sentient doomsday weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. (And of what happens when it falls into the wrong hands!)
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY calls CONSPIRACY “a fun, frenetic story” that “reads like postmodern Douglas Adams.” It’s available from Amazon in print and ebook formats. Check it out:
(Thanks John!)
The sequel to Andy Hunt’s “Conglommora” is now out!
“It was a real surprise that one of my favorite authors of software development books like ‘The Pragmatic Programmer’ and ‘Programming Ruby: A Pragmatic Programmer’s Guide’ is also a science fiction writer!
“In ‘Conglommora Found’, Andy Hunt gives us real sci-fi entertainment centered on our relationship with ourselves and the universe. We keep moving with rich details from the organic worlds of the past to the synthetic worlds of the future, from the dark and dense deeps of ocean to infinite space, a delightful narrative of where we are and at the same time wanting to go back to the other worlds to check what happens next.
“‘Conglommora Found’ has a lot of surprises till the end of the book and makes us think about our human condition. Recommended!”—Eustáquio “TaQ” Rangel
Charlie Neylan and his son Alain thought their adventures were over, as they settled into the shape of their new lives on Conglommora. But things get complicated as Alain risks his life to find answers to the secrets of their world, and their very world gets a lot larger than anyone thought.
The new hidden undersea base, Denisova, expanded their world. So much new to study, so much to see—but safely, hidden from their descendants. The good People of Conglommora couldn’t reveal themselves without jeopardizing their future. They had to keep them isolated, alone. What was left of humanity was utterly alone. Until it wasn’t.
Now at Amazon, paperback and ebook:
HIS DARK MAGIC the first book in the Northern Circle Coven will be released December 11th. Contemporary fantasy with romance. Perfect for reading by candlelight on the Winter Solstice. Ebook. Print-on-demand. Kensington Publishing’s Lyrical Press https://amzn.to/2KACQeT
Thank you John!
A paranormal menace looms over an unsuspecting world. The dead are agitated. Golems walk the earth. The living shed their mortal skins and visit the shades of the afterlife. Dreams become nightmares, and when those nightmares let something nasty slip through the cracks in reality, no one is safe.
The Order of Aldred secretly guards against these supernatural threats, as it has for centuries. When a conspiracy is discovered at the very heart of the Order, all that stands between the peaceful dreams of humanity and a gruesome fate is Moxie Gore, a stubborn and troubled 16-year old girl who just wants to survive her junior year with her GPA intact.
Moxie has known about the paranormal threat since she was a young girl, and she has the psychic scars to prove it. She can see them. They can see her. Yet they’re the ones who are afraid. It’s enough to make a girl question her sanity.
When Moxie is named in the Pallbearer Prophecy as the bearer of an ancient curse, she’s forced on the run to the one place no one in the Order can find her: behind the veil that separates the living from the dead. In the realm of shades and shadows, she discovers the secret behind her ability to see the dead and the truth about her history. It turns out the dead were right to be afraid.
While on a mission to catch the squirrel who teased him through the window, Rowr’s people moved without him. Determined to find them, he stumbles, hungry and filthy, into a back alley owned by Maow, a queen with the desire to live alone.
Maow keeps the mouse population under control and the tom cats at bay in her alley. But there’s something about the pitiful kittypet who falls at her feet one night after a nasty rat bite.
How are these two supposed to get along when neither is what the other wants?
Maybe Bress can help with that. When he’s not dealing with the mishaps inside the Hearth and Forge and his wife’s fiery temperament. One poorly phrased comment could send him to the doghouse. Or in his case, the barn.
Back in 2017, a group of my friends were jokingly batting around ideas for a themed anthology to work on together. “What should the theme be?”
“Airships!” said one.
“Pirates!” said another.
“Wizards!” said someone else.
“Airship pirate wizards!” I threw in.
We all had a good laugh, but the idea stuck. And so that summer, I enlisted the help of two of these friends, and we set out to make it real.
Skies of Wonder, Skies of Danger contains thirteen stories of airships, pirates, and wizards. Our tales span from high fantasy to steampunk to post-apocalyptic to dieselpunk and beyond. Dragons? Check. Daring sky-captains? Check. Nazi jetpack zombies? Check. So grab your cutlass and your magic wand, and take to the skies with us!
Janni is a person. He is fighting to show his protectors that he is their equal co-inhabitant of the planet. The enemy thinks all people should be removed from the planet. But not Janni’s people.
http://frommyshelf.blogspot.com/2018/10/molly-dog-with-diabetes-by-kevin.html
Control the wormholes, control the galaxy.
For over fifty years, the Commonwealth’s lock on wormhole transit has enabled the military government to keep its grip on commerce, travel, and the community in diaspora off Earth. But everything changed once Ro Maldonado resurrected the damaged AI on a derelict spaceship. When she and her accidental passengers aboard Halcyone stumbled upon a hidden planet and Ada May, its brilliant but reclusive leader, they became entangled with her covert resistance.
But behind the scenes of the Commonwealth lurks an even bigger enemy: the Reaction Chamber, a powerful shadow organization of politicians, business moguls, and crime cartels that has co-opted and infiltrated all levels of the government. The Chamber knows Halcyone is the key to finding and eliminating the resistance. And as people close to Ro and her companions disappear or die, it’s clear their enemies are closing in fast.
When May vanishes through an impossible wormhole, taking the leader of the Reaction Chamber with her, she abruptly shatters a decades-old stalemate. Now Halcyone and her crew must decode May’s revolutionary wormhole technology and locate the missing scientist before the Reaction Chamber obliterates the resistance and exploits its resources to seize complete control of the cosmos.
A STAR IN THE VOID is the 5th and final book of the Halcyone Space series of SF/space opera novels.
Available in all ebook formats and in trade paperback.
http://www.ljcohen.net/star.html
I’ve got 5 collections of SFF short stories. All are available in various ebook formats and paperback. The first one, “Dandelion Seeds”, is also available as an audiobook.
Best way to get them is through my site: https://www.stevedegroof.com/
Some reviews I’ve gotten:
“A great little collection of short stories. Reminds me a lot of John Scalzi, whom I also enjoy.”
“The author is the guy who does the Tree Lobsters web comic (which I highly recommend) so you know it’s going to be clever and quirky!”
“The stories are quirky, whimsical, and very similar to Ray Bradbury’s stories from the Fifties and Sixties.”
“The author has mastered the art of the short story, with emphasis on short.”
“Three books in and the short story world building hasn’t slowed down in the slightest. Wildly creative and surprisingly fun.”
Thanks for the opportunity, John!
Frank Fischer is a retired Silicon Valley entrepreneur turned winemaker, gambling his tech company wealth on a winery he’s managing right into the ground. There’s just one thing…Frank Fischer is really “Gentleman” Jack Burdette, one of the world’s most infamous jewelry thieves.
Jack’s mentor and fixer pitches him on the biggest job he’s ever seen—a jewelry exhibition in the French Riviera worth eighty million and almost no security. Too good to be true, Jack passes. But when his accountant disappears with ten million dollars, his business, the identity he’s built and his way into civilian life disappear with it. Now, the only chance Jack has to save them is the Carlton Job. The problem is, its no longer available. But with eighty million—and his life—at stake, Jack’s not going to let a little thing like competition get in the way.
If he’s going to succeed, Jack will have to outsmart the FBI, a gang of Serbian jewel thieves, an ex-con with a grudge, the very crew he trained, an Israeli diamond mogul and a fiery winemaker that Jack is probably in love with.
A Legitimate Businessman is based on the actual 2013 Carlton Intercontinental Heist, a crime which remains unsolved. It is a twisting and stylish international crime thriller that will keep you guessing to the last page. Getting it was one thing. Getting away with it…was something else.
Get “A Legitimate Businessman” today: https://www.amazon.com/Legitimate-Businessman-Gentleman-Jack-Burdette-ebook/dp/B07HYGRMPV/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1543932622&sr=8-1&keywords=a+legitimate+businessman
All Nem Aster wanted was to pay his debts. He never expected he would be at the center of the world coming apart. Does he have the power to save the world?
…Or destroy it?
Aggadeh Chronicles
Books 1 & 2:
Nobody and Dragon
Available everywhere!
Thanks, John!
The full Divided Man series (3 novels)
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075LJJ5XJ/ref=series_rw_dp_sw
Fin and Rook wish prophecy would go fulfill itself. All they want is each other, and to converse with Fin’s lava lamp. But when Rook pierces Fin’s eyebrow, she topples them both into a secret war of mind control. Black-ops nanotechnology, extraterrestrial invaders, and a guerrilla televangelist are not even the full list of their problems.
There’s also their families. Plus, there’s the technology cultist who hides Fin’s mom from the military’s paranormal research arm in the 70s, and teaches her part of the reason they were so interested in her. But that, of course, is not a service he provides for free.
Prophecies don’t end with happily ever after. Our reluctant heroes think they’ve earned a warm family reunion by (barely) averting the enslavement of the entire human race, but sometimes it’s hard to fit the pieces back together without cutting yourself on the edges. The aliens still want to annihilate freewill, the nanotech has fallen into yet more wrong hands, and Rook’s inner demons are proving all too real.
Miss Brandymoon’s Device
a novel of sex, nanotech, and a sentient lava lamp
Tenpenny Zen
a novel of sex, cults, and an interdimensional henge contraption
Elsewhere’s Twin
a novel of sex, doppelgängers, and the Collective Id
Military superheroes!
The tradition of service runs deep. For the Tsukuda men, it comes with telekinesis.
The Captain Kinetic codename, a fixture in the Army’s 11th Rangers battalion of supersoldiers for over six decades, rests firmly on Benjamin Tsukuda’s shoulders. His grandfather fought under the name in World War II and his father fought under the name in Vietnam. On the day Ben retires, his teenage son will inherit their legacy. Until then, he serves his nation as the stalwart leader of a squad dedicated to saving lives and stopping rogue supers.
When the team is dispatched to Brazil for a covert mission, dark omens send them crashing into a conspiracy moving swiftly enough to set the world on fire and cast shadows over generations to come. Ben must choose between honor, duty, orders, and family to protect all he holds dear, including his own life.
My new novel, Losing Venice, (May, 2018, Rogue Dog Press, 4.9 stars) was just short-listed for the 2019 People’s Book Prize.
“A remarkable novel… only someone who has lived in Venice could write with such vivid detail, clarity and affection about her charms and annoyances.”
JoAnn Loctov, Dream of Venice
Surrounded by beauty, can you learn to live beautifully?
Travel marketing specialist Mark Vandermar leads an itinerant life. Elsewhere is where he calls home, so it’s no surprise when he’s called to Venice to craft the Venice Tourism Council’s new campaign to attract suddenly skittish American tourism.
Falling in love with the colorful campos and canals of Venice comes naturally but how far will he go to chase the love of the right woman?
Mark’s new life abroad unfolds against the rich history of Venice, Prague, and the Greek islands, where he encounters a cast of compelling characters that lead to life-changing consequences. The geography of his new life is marked with discovery and reinvention, but what he really seeks is to learn to live beautifully, to find a place and a person to call home.
“Like the finest expatriate novels, Losing Venice is as richly textured as its fabled locales and dives deeply into the possibilities, perils, and pleasures of learning how not to be lost.”
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Losing-Venice-Novel-Scott-Stavrou-ebook/dp/B07C5R4LHN
Additional outlets: https://www.books2read.com/LosingVenice
My Central Galactic Concordance space opera series is adventure, telepaths, mystery, and romance. Oh, and there might be a rebellion brewing in the big damn story arc. Seven books so far, with the next in January. Start with Overload Flux (book 1).
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
The galaxy enjoys 200 years of prosperity, thanks to the sprawling Citizen Protection Service. The agency uses any means necessary to keep the peace, from allying with giant pharma corporations and political maneuvering, to secret black-box projects with darker purposes.
The CPS also employs minders—people with telepathic and telekinetic talents—for service and security, and covert operations.
Being a minder isn’t easy—they are followed by fear and prejudice. But being a “person of interest,” or of use to the CPS is even worse. Throw in corruption, hidden agendas, planet-sized secrets, and space battles…
Your only hope for survival is to know who your friends are… and keep them close.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
OVERLOAD FLUX: https://books2read.com/u/4jwG25
Audiobook: https://itunes.apple.com/lu/audiobook/overload-flux-central-galactic-concordance-book-1-unabridged/id1422538091
~
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
~
CENTRAL GALACTIC CONCORDANCE COLLECTION, Books 1-3
~
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
~~~~~
{Thanks, John!}
You can check out other work of mine at http://www.atsayre.com/fiction
Do you like your paranormal sprinkled with romance? Then I’m your next favorite author. They say to write about what you know and what you love – so I merged them together into fun adventures with ghosts, witches, and more.
My first book entitled Adrift is available to download for FREE from most digital booksellers (except Amazon which is being a pill, there it is listed as .99).
Here is the link https://www.books2read.com/b/Adrift and here is the official description.
ADRIFT: On the coast of California nestled between Los Angeles and San Francisco is the quaint village of Crescent Bay.
In the past, it was an active port for smugglers, but now it serves as a tourist destination for those seeking cute shops, seaside relaxation, and nautical history.
Part of Crescent Bay’s history sits on the outskirts of the village, an abandoned lighthouse overlooking the cliffs.
It is said that on foggy nights you can see the wispy figure of a woman standing on the gallery of the lighthouse, searching the sea. Some claim that they have seen her jump over the edge and plunge screaming to her death.
Two unsuspecting individuals land in Crescent Bay, a grieving woman seeking her future and an industrious man, longing to bring the lighthouse’s past back to life.
But sometimes the past wants to be left alone.
https://www.books2read.com/b/Adrift
My latest, published by a micro press that doesn’t have distribution as yet:
Skylark
“Earth. 2404 AD
Much of Canada has been annexed by an alien force known as the daemon. Raised in a Vancouver ghetto on the edge of daemon territory, Bennejin Skye is adopted into the United Space Corps and becomes the commander of the highly successful, if somewhat maverick, Strategic Team 6.
When the outermost interstellar Way Station suddenly ceases communications with Earth, Commander Skye and Team 6 are sent to investigate. They discover a new alien threat—the insectoid Ragnar, who move through space consuming resources like a virus.
Humanity and daemon-kind must unite in the fight to protect Earth. However, there are those within the United Council who believe this latest aggressor is daemon, and this faction will go to any length to rid Earth of her newest inhabitants.
Overpowered within the United Council, Commander Skye and Strategic Team 6 must turn rogue to save the alliance, or Earth and all who call it home are doomed.”
Purchase links, if your interested:
https://www.smcarriere.com/skylark.html
*you’re. DAMN IT! This is what I get for commenting before my coffee…
Thanks so much for this opportunity–I get so many great gift ideas from these posts!
She’s a fangirl with a huge secret. He’s a former Redclaw Security agent who’s inner wolf is no longer speaking to him. Pitted together for a valuable inheritance, they’re forced to work together when a series of increasingly dangerous accidents threaten their lives. Oh, and they just might be fated mates, too!
All Redclaw Security stories can be read as standalones
Just 99 cents through Christmas. Ghost of a Chance by McKenna Dean
http://a.co/d/0eBvuyb
Thank you for this opportunity, John.
Bitten by a werewolf. Taught by a vampire. At this rate, she’s going to start a war.
Jordan was an average college student until she was bitten by a werewolf and rescued by a vampire. Her smart mouth lands her in trouble with the hostile alpha of the local pack and the stiff-necked vampire elder. She now has less than a moon cycle to master shape changing… or else. And the besotted werewolf who started this whole mess is stalking Jordan, killing her friends.
In the Northern California town of Rancho Robles where the children of the Wolf and the Bat share an uneasy coexistence, one woman makes an epic mess of the status quo.
Chaos Wolf is available from major ebook retailers.
Was Prohibition really a period in American history when you couldn’t beg, borrow, or swipe a drink? Hell no! And the wettest State of all? Maryland! Yep, that’s right. Maryland was the only State that didn’t pass any laws restricting liquor. Can you say-free-for all? Better yet, say THE CHURCH AT PARKERS WHARF by Louise Gorday.
The old brick church at Parkers Wharf has endured the ravages of time and a War of 1812 naval bombardment, but can it survive the fallout from a 1920’s liquor war?
Jackson Dwyer would be hard pressed to remember the last time he attended church. But he has pined for Camilla McClelland—the teetotaling sweetheart who jilted him—for over thirty years, and fought the urge to drink for almost as long. He’s respected, financially secure, and energized by the prospect of marketing Ollie the Oyster crackers. And then, with Prohibition on the horizon, he is elected mayor and his life turns upside down. The bayside town of Nevis is overwhelmed by bootleggers, sniping temperance forces, and rumrunners seeking riches at any cost. With a tenacious reporter digging for a career-defining scoop, and racketeers knocking on his door, Mayor Dwyer struggles to strike a balance between Prohibition, the needs of the community, and his personal ethics.
(Thanks, Mr. Scalzi!)
Everybody loves a pirate, right? Well I do and you should. You can read all about pirates on Mars in any one of my three novels. They are The Mars Run, Pirates of Mars, and The Night Watch. Visit my Amazon author page for buying options.
You can follow a recipe… Now what?
Now you make those recipes your own. Put your own spin on things.
Not feeling very adventurous yet? No worries! In this book we’ll walk through a recipe — then we’ll change it up. We’ll turn it into something new. You’ll find tips for making ingredient swaps, have a chance to practice changes, and build your confidence.
MULTIVERSE COMICS and STORIES is a 100-page color comic book of goofy sci-fi/fantasy fun for adults and kids. It’s available in print/Kindle versions at Amazon.com:
Sample pages are on view at Chimera Spoor: https://chimeraspoor.wordpress.com
Thanks, Mr. Scalzi.
The house is pristine and fully furnished—despite standing in an abandoned Detroit neighborhood.
Glenn (and his buddy Lennie) are supposed to clear it out. But go through the front door, and you immediately tumble out the back—without passing through the rooms between.
Things get complicated when Glenn accidentally finds a way to enter the house: There are impossible views out the windows, very unlikely books on the shelves, a severed foot on the mantle—and worse.
Now their crooked boss has sold the house to a pair of crooked cops, and Glenn has discovered what truly dwells in the crooked house.
If you like “golden age” Stephen King and Twilight Zone, or modern Lovecraftian cosmic horror, you’ll dig There Was a Crooked Man, He Flipped a Crooked House.
An “absorbing horror novella” (recommended read)—Rich Horton, Locus magazine.
Now available on Kindle and in paperback.
All right! Thanks, John, for this opportunity. My most recent book, Elixir, came out yesterday.
His country is shattered. His city is dying. Clay Foster is fighting a losing battle against the dark tide that threatens to engulf Brooklyn. Science stopped the rising of the ocean waters at seven meters, but it has found no answer for Elixir. The drug has infiltrated every stratum of society.
Terry is dead. at first he believed his wife’s death was an accident, but then he found The hair. the photo. the rearranged office. Who searched his home and hurled his wife from the balcony? What were they looking for, and what happened to her SynchDrive full of data?
To gain answers, he’ll visit the flooded, lawless slum of Red Hook, the dangerous ganglands of Crown Heights, the ruined hellscape of Union City, and the shining walled fortress of Manhattan.
In the process, he’ll stumble into a conspiracy that stretches far beyond the murder of one woman to touch countless millions in New York and beyond. At its end, Terry’s assassin awaits.
—
You can get the first three chapters for FREE as well as find purchase links for all major eBook retailers at https://elixirnovel.com!
The Steel Discord is a magitech train heist:
Zarachius Skie is presumed dead.
His mentor, the Arcanist Mordekai Gethsemane, had been arrested for conspiracy to commit regicide. Zarachius knew it was false. He did what had to, and snuck onto a military train to break Mordekai out.
But now, the Ancien Legion, vengeful anarchists, and Mordekai’s old co-conspirators are doing whatever it takes to bring Zarachius out of hiding. They need to know what he knows.
They need to know the secret he uncovered on that train.
Thanks for the opportunity!
What do you get when you throw The Lord of the Rings, Catch-22, Monty Python, and Hunter S. Thompson into a blender? An epic fantasy novel that goes to 11.
Low-level adventurer Elberon of the Isles has a problem. Through a chance encounter with a mysterious woman, he’s come into possession of a horned skull that keeps screaming at him—and whenever it screams, it summons hordes of monsters to kill him.Even worse, this screaming skull may in fact be the very skull of the Deathless One, the dark wizard who last appeared five hundred years ago to conquer the Free Kingdoms. Can Elberon and his friends learn the secret of the Screaming Skull before the evil forces arrayed against them can kill him dead? And more importantly, where can a simple fighter get a stiff drink around here?
The Screaming Skull is the first volume of the epic and hilarious heavy-metal fantasy trilogy The Chronicles of Elberon. If you like fantasy heroes who curse like sailors, party like rock stars, and battle vicious Hellspawn, time-traveling dragons, and a terrifying Rat King, then you’ll love Rick Ferguson’s epic tale of high adventure that turns the fantasy fiction genre on its head.
This e-book edition features four interior illustrations by renowned fantasy artist Obsidian Abnormal.
Do you like romance, Thanksgiving, or serious fanfiction tropes?
Checked Baggage: A Thanksgiving Romance
When Faris has to take a trip back to his family’s home in Lebanon to handle his grandmother’s estate, he finds himself caught between the world he left and the world he’s built himself in the United States. After an exhausting stay with his boisterous extended family, all he wants is a quiet trip home and a chance to rest before Thanksgiving with his parents in Massachusetts. But the weather has different plans for him.
Charlie’s father left when he was a toddler, and he’s never gotten a chance to connect with his paternal roots. A trip to the village his grandparents left in the 1930s gave him the facts but left him yearning for a connection he still didn’t feel.
When both men are stuck in Beirut for the night, can they find the feeling they’re both missing and make it home in time for Thanksgiving?
(M/M contemporary romance novelette, $2.99)
How about queer fairytales?
Once Upon a Rainbow, Volume Three
This anthology features a selection of awesome fairytales full of queer characters, including my story, Loose in the Heel, Tight in the Toe:
Catherine’s life was different before her stepmother took charge of the family. When her father was alive, she’d been the treasured daughter and the heir to his textile empire. Now she’s just her stepmother’s servant.
Prince Heinrich doesn’t want to marry, but as the only heir to the throne he knows he must. When a mysterious woman at the ball in his honor is completely unimpressed by him, he’s intrigued. Could she be the partner he’s been looking for? And when catastrophe strikes both their lives, how can their arrangement hold together?
(Queerplatonic fantasy in anthology, $5.99)
Check out the rest of my work at valetinewheeler.com!
Thank you for doing this every year, John!
Hi, everyone! I’m a queer, indie author. My most recent book is The Ice Princess’s Fair Illusion, a queerplatonic f/f retelling of King Thrushbeard.
“Happiness can be found where you least expect it.
All Marian wants is for society to accept that she’s just not interested in… whatever society thinks she ought to be interested in. Unfortunately, society doesn’t agree with her and in a fit of temper her father announces that he’ll give her hand in marriage to the first beggar to arrive at the gate to a ball room full of guests.
Edel was visiting only to ensure her daughter inherits a strong and peaceful kingdom when she’s of age. She certainly didn’t expect to be trading her life in riches for one in rags to save a girl she barely knows from a fate she herself was only lucky to avoid. But a mock marriage won’t hurt either of them. Probably.
They only need to keep up the ruse for a few months, after all, but that ruse soon turns into something else entirely and the two women learn that love, and happiness, are far more complicated than stories say. Also how does one undo an enchantment when True Love’s Kiss is not happening?”
The Ice Princess’s Fair Illusion is available from all major retailers as an ebook.
Thank you, John!
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
DESTINY CAN BE CHANGED
Jutland, Denmark: a billionaire industrialist seizes control of a top-secret project that the European Defence Agency calls Destiny, manipulating it for his own ends.
Edinburgh, Scotland: physicist Neil Aldridge’s life is saved by an elite EU special forces team, codenamed KESTREL, drawing him into a race against time to prevent a disaster that will claim millions of lives.
As the chase leads to London, Amsterdam and beyond, Aldridge and his allies must battle a ruthless adversary: a trained killer with an unnatural ability, who seeks to hasten the cataclysm.
With time running out, Aldridge discovers that he and his enemy share an astonishing secret, which may be the key to salvation — or cause death on an unprecedented scale…
Amazon 🇺🇸 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HD60P5I/
Amazon 🇬🇧 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B01HD60P5I/
Amazon 🇨🇦 https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B01HD60P5I/
Amazon 🇦🇺 https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B01HD60P5I/
Apple Books http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id1126305995
Motherhood doesn’t always look like the sentiments from a greeting card.
“Both Sides of My Skin” by Elizabeth Trach is a collection of four short stories that explore the reality of pregnancy and motherhood, from the uncertainty of waiting for pregnancy test results to the strange feeling of not being in control of your own body during pregnancy, labor, and the sometimes suffocating routines of parenting young children. The stories take an unflinching look at the changes motherhood brings, and also challenge our ideas of what stories are worth telling and what it means to be the lead character in your own story when key events are beyond your control.
A great gift for the women in your life who want — actually, need! — to see their experiences represented on the page. Trach’s writing has been described as “powerful,” “gorgeous and captivating,” and “unflinchingly honest.”
Available as an ebook and paperback at Amazon:
Greetings! This comic book is a one-shot titled inFusion and is only $1.99 on ComiXology.
In this tale of space oddity, humans mine Helium 3 from gas giant planets throughout their inter-stellar colonies, and though plentiful, it drives their economies. Balloon-World space stations are placed in the upper atmospheres of He3 rich planets where hyper-velocity winds swirl and rampage. A human crew tends to the gas collection, administration, and external repairs of the hull called the Skin. A sleep-cheat and a daydreaming doctor must solve a mystery when the Wind-Striders, who repair the Skin, disappear and a deadly A.L.F. (alien life form) begins to attack. They must resolve the problematic equation or lose time, life, and worst of all for the corporate sponsors, money. A late second discovery is infused into the turmoil and a terrible choice must be made.
The lettering was done by the acclaimed Taylor Esposito of DC, Marvel and Image renown.
https://www.comixology.com/inFusion/digital-comic/551519
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
Hi, all! My most recent book is When We Were Forgotten, which can be purchased in both paperback and Kindle formats.
When We Were Forgotten is like The Hunger Games, without the games, meets The Handmaid’s Tale, but is set on a space station orbiting a near future Earth that is crumbling under the destructive hands of an authoritarian government and rapid climate change.
Both versions can be found at: https://www.amazon.com/When-Were-Forgotten-Amanda-Cook/dp/0990386848/
Thanks, and enjoy!
Thank you, John!
Agents, Adepts & Apprentices is a collection of science fiction and fantasy short stories. Tales of wizards training apprentices and interstellar operatives protecting more primitive worlds. How one university copes with a student from very far away, and where do some wizards get their supplies? A wizard seeking an apprentice won’t take no for an answer, and a would-be apprentice attempts the impossible to find a mentor. A twin discovers her sister’s new job is a lot different than she expects. And what’s the deal with the cat whiskers? The first four stories are available to read free at the publisher’s website, which also has Amazon, Kobo, and Nook links.
Available at :
(In kindle or paperback form)
Thanks so much for doing this, John!
***
What happens when a simple two-part cargo-hauling job with a tight deadline pays too well?
Captain Alisa Marchenko was ready to settle down to a quiet life of cargo hauling with her finance, Leonidas, her daughter and crew. Alisa’s troubles begin after the Star Nomad takes on a cargo of kitchen equipment on Baku Moon, and heads to pick up the second part of the shipment on Sherran Moon.
When the layover on Sherran Moon lasts longer than planned, the Nomad disappears out from under Alisa’s nose. With only the cyborg Leonidas and the Starseers Abelardus and Young-Hee to help her, she must find out why her ship vanished, what happened to the rest of her crew, and how the mysterious cargo ties into it all, or they’ll be stranded indefinitely.
Taking place shortly after the events in End Game by Lindsay Buroker, Spice Crimes is a rousing space adventure set in Lindsay Buroker’s exciting Fallen Empire universe.
This novel was originally published as part of the Kindle Worlds program and has been republished with the permission of Fallen Empire author and creator Lindsay Buroker.
Available in all eBook formats. http://daleivansmith.com/book/spice-crimes-a-fallen-empire-title/
Hello, my name is Mona, and I’m here to promote HIS ANIMAL INSTINCT! “From wolves to leopards, alphas to omegas, these men can change their shape… but they can’t change who they love.”
Some years ago, I got together with friends to create a whole anthology of m/m shifter romance, with our collective profits going to OutRight International. You get nine sexy romances for just three bucks, with lawyers, alpha and omega wolves, spies and more.
Obviously, I’d love it if you bought, loved, and bought books we’re selling for money, too, but times being as they are, I thought I might dust this one off and promote our good cause this year.
Thanks as always for doing this, John!
Malaika is a barista that works in the big city… just trying to make a living. For some reason, she now has a demon and an angel following her around because they were ordered to. Life is about to change drastically for Mal, her best friend Ven, and her ultra conservative roomie, Aaya. Some evil corporation has kicked off Armageddon ahead of time and started a war between angels and demons… all centered around Mal. Mal-adaptive is available on Amazon as an eBook and also paperback (5-star rating so far).
If you like Mal, I have another novel about a kid that finds out he has any super power he could ever imagine… and how to deal with the consequences in Unlimited (also available as an eBook and paperback – 4-star rating so far).
All my books and short stories are completely free if you have Kindle Unlimited, too.
http://mybook.to/MBMal
A dishonorable discharge left Margo unable to find honest work on Earth. Signing onto a colonizing mission to a new world promised a fresh start. Or at least that’s what she’d thought. Strapped into a crashing colony ship, she realized how wrong she’d been.
On the ground, the straight forward colonizing mission becomes a scramble for survival. Accidents keep happening—too many to be just bad luck. Margo finds a trail of evidence that changes everything. One colonist is a saboteur, but who?
Available everywhere! https://books2read.com/b/bMre7v
Or check out the first two chapters here: http://jeannettebedard.com/settler-chronicles/
Petunia’s tired of being overlooked just because she’s six inches tall. She gets lost at home among her bazillion brothers, sisters, and cousins. Even her own parents don’t remember her name! And no one ever takes a pixie seriously. But when the Enchanted Forest is threatened, can she measure up to the task?
When Petunia’s best friend, Millie, offers a vacation at her house, Petunia jumps at the chance. Cooking for Millie’s witch of a mother and babysitting a tree should be easy, right? But when an epidemic of spickle pox hits the Enchanted Forest, and Millie’s mother comes down with a mysterious illness, Petunia must pitch in to brew cures as quickly as she can, even if that means using up all her pixie dust.
And when the cure doesn’t work as well as it should, it’s up to Petunia to figure out how to change the formula to save the Enchanted Forest, while living up to all the promises she’s made.
A PIXIE’S PROMISE is a magical 55,000-word middle grades novel and the sequel to A WITCH’S KITCHEN. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1940924340
Two options:
1. Middle grade / YA sci-fi adventure
2. Old-fashioned mysteries with a touch of cozy
1. The Balky Point Adventures: Sometimes a lighthouse is more than just a lighthouse. Go on a journey of adventure through space and time with aliens, time travel, ghost planets, and infinite universes in The Balky Point Adventures, starting with The Universes Inside the Lighthouse! A Wrinkle in Time meets Doctor Who. There are three books in the series, so if you are a parent / aunt / uncle / grandparent / friend of a young one, and you want to get the prize for best gift of the year, buy the whole set! (Or buy it for yourself!)
“5 out of 5 stars! I love finding a new book with well developed characters, and a huge dollop of uniqueness!”
Discover the wonder and imagination when everything is possible in The Universes Inside the Lighthouse!
2. Final Chapter: For Megan Montaigne, library director, living in the top floor of the mansion-turned-library is a dream come true. At least it was, before the murders started. The small-town library director has always secretly wanted to be a forensics investigator. But when a local celebrity turns up dead, the time has come to put her sleuthing fantasies into action. Has she unwittingly invited the murderer into her own home?
“5 out of 5 stars! A fantastically well-written novel with characters so real that one might reach out and touch them.”
Immerse in yourself in a cozy with a philosophical twist in Final Chapter.
Death at Glacier Lake: An atmospheric whodunit for fans of traditional and cozy mysteries! For two decades, the lush, isolated forests of the North Cascades have hidden a secret. Now, twenty years later, a mysterious contest has brought Mindy Harris back to the area she thought she’d left behind forever. A seemingly innocent creative design firm shows up for a company retreat, but all goes awry when one of their own turns up dead.
“5 out of 5 stars! The pace was just right for an evening spent curled up on the couch with a book. The whodunit plot kept me guessing throughout with an air of the murder mystery dinner party you have with your friends.”
Set aside your evening because you won’t be able to put Death at Glacier Lake down!
Jo Mann is down to her last few dollars and looking for work when she bumps into (literally) Professor Alistair Conn who is looking for an assistant. Soon she is swept into a world of action and adventure Steampunk style. With a thinking automaton, train rides, airships, and a dastardly villain, The Marvelous Mechanical Man starts the series off with a bang! Available for Kindle for 99 cents. To find out more about the series, and read the first chapters of all five books, check out The Conn-Mann Chronicles website–https://theconnmannchronicles.com/novels/–and enjoy a New York City that never exactly was.
Do you like science fiction? Do you like football?
If so, I welcome you to check out my novelette “The Anachronism” — a speculative fiction story about a human quarterback in a future football league dominated by robots. Kind of like Scalzi’s Head On novels.
Originally included as part of the “Ancient New” anthology by Deepwood Publishing, The Anachronism is now available for stand-alone digital download on Amazon.
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
I’ve been told that Matryoschka’s Heritage is a thriller, a genre-bending Sci-Fi, a clear-eyed exploration of PC and non-PC gender roles, and an examination of what is real. Other people talk about first-encounter ethics, intra-species accountability, and existensialism.
I’m happy that different people get so many different things from my humble offerings.
>>For me, it’s a fun-to-read novel series (4 so far), and if you wish, to ponder. For the person or book club that wants to dig down, there are reader questions at the end of the book.
“Matryoschka” is out now, still in pre-release discounts. The back-cover blurb:
When a quantum energy experiment goes horribly wrong, it accidentally shatters the future allowing alternative pasts to co-exist.
As Alexandria Jane Merk passes through the nexus of the effect, she splits into two identities-each with full histories of their own-merged into one body.
One identity, Army veteran Alex James Monroe, remembers a life full of failure and loss. The second identity, freshman college coed Sarah Beth Merk, remembers a difficult childhood in a suburban upbringing. Both sense each other but neither believes the other really exists.
To survive, they must accept their shared fates and find the person responsible for the fission before time runs out. Because if they fail, they will not only die, but they will also take everyone they have ever known with them.
A mind-bending journey into existentialism and the interconnectedness of the human race.
To purchase at
>>Your local bookstore https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781732942806
>>Amazon and all other distributors: https://bit.ly/2zzXKsa
I’m the editor of The Billfold, and we just published our first book: Frugal and the Beast and Other Financial Fairy Tales. If you like personal finance, fairy tales, parodies, or tongue-in-cheek cultural commentary, check it out! https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K5X8S5N
You can also read the title story for free: https://www.thebillfold.com/2018/03/financial-fairy-tales-frugal-and-the-beast/
Portal fantasy with a healthy dose of Greek mythology!
Getting into a Parisian art school was a dream come true for Ariana, but night terrors are disrupting her sleep, making it nearly impossible to complete her coursework, and now she faces expulsion.
When a mysterious woman gives her a pendant, promising it will solve her problems, Ariana is desperate enough to try it.
Instead of sweet dreams, it transports her to the Demos Oneiroi – the dream world of the ancient Greek gods – and thrusts her amidst a war between the gods.
Now Ariana must choose to let the gods fight amongst themselves, or risk everything to keep their feud from spilling into the real world.
Thanks, John!
Here’s my latest, KLONE’S STRONGHOLD.
In a world of supernatural beings, not knowing what you are is dangerous.
After Reeni Dutta’s ex-husband Karl attacks her at a music festival, she finds a refuge teaching cryptid construct children at Klone’s Stronghold in northeastern Oregon’s isolated Bucket Mountains. But things are not as they seem at the Stronghold, from the older proprietors of a nearby store and the Stronghold’s leader Alexander Reed Klone, to Reeni herself. She discovers it’s not just Karl who seeks to control who and what she is, but forces from her past that threaten her present. Can she learn the truth about herself and do what is needed in time to defend the Stronghold?
https://www.books2read.com/u/m2vZDG
Petunia’s tired of being overlooked just because she’s six inches tall. She gets lost at home among her bazillion brothers, sisters, and cousins. Even her own parents don’t remember her name! And no one ever takes a pixie seriously. But when the Enchanted Forest is threatened, can she measure up to the task?
When Petunia’s best friend, Millie, offers a vacation at her house, Petunia jumps at the chance. Cooking for Millie’s witch of a mother and babysitting a tree should be easy, right? But when an epidemic of spickle pox hits the Enchanted Forest, and Millie’s mother comes down with a mysterious illness, Petunia must pitch in to brew cures as quickly as she can, even if that means using up all her pixie dust.
And when the cure doesn’t work as well as it should, it’s up to Petunia to figure out how to change the formula to save the Enchanted Forest, while living up to all the promises she’s made.
A PIXIE’S PROMISE is a magical 55,000-word middle grades novel, the sequel to A WITCH’S KITCHEN. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JFHQJ3H
Space Rogues 3: The Behemoth Job is available for Pre-order (Releases 12/24). All three books are available on all platforms (https://johnwilker.com/book/space-rogues-3-the-behemoth-job/)
The crew of the Ghost finds themselves working for an old boss that they don’t like, but the money is good, great actually. On top of working for someone they hate, they end up having to deal with spider-bears. SPIDER-BEARS!
There’s space battles, daring rescues, and as the crew calls them, plenty of Earthisms.
Spark & Change
Frannie’s a low-powered fae library school student, Shirl’s a shifter and shy about it. They tumble into bed and into each other’s lives in this sweetly explicit paranormal romance novelette.
The Lesbian Review called it “adorable,” the Pink Heart Society review summed up the heat level as “wowsa,” and Planet Jinxatron put it on their list of “15 Fantasy Romance Novels to Sweep You Away!” Plus it’s only $.99–put a little paranormal hotness in someone’s virtual stocking!
Written in the early 90s and first published as a short and then in serial form, Boomerang is now available collected. It is a GenX first novel that is utterly set in the early 90s written by someone experiencing the early 90s as a young GenX’er … The ebook is a buck; collected and now online. It came out print on demand in paperback for the first time this fall for a few dollars more.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01BX121P6/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i3 (download)
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1729145442/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0 (paperback)
Bloodborne Pathogens is a dark, gritty UF series that follows Mina Sun…little sister, orphan, reluctant vampire.
In A Scarlet Fever, Mina wakes up after a night of partying to find herself caught in the middle of an ancient battle between mostly good and unapologetically evil. And with a thirst for blood.
As she struggles to adapt to her new life, and come to terms with her unnatural thirst and unexpected hungers, a new threat arises – part terrifying myth, part half-forgotten legend. It jeopardizes the precarious ceasefire between warring vampire factions, and puts everything she loves – her city, her family, her friends – in danger.
Book 1: A Scarlet Fever
Book 2: A Plague of Shadows
Thanks once again to John Scalzi for providing a promo opp.
So here’s a 5-story collection of short tales about various apocalypses, for the price of a coffee. Both the coffee and book will wake you up! Come dance to the End of the World!
Apocalypse Tango (Science Fiction)
Thank you, John!
My latest work of fiction is my award-winning children’s chapter book, Wondry Dragon Finds a Home.
Follow the adventures of Wondry Dragon as she finds a new home with her new human friend, Rhea. Rhea and her mom and dad have never had a dragon in the house before, and they all learn what Wondry can and cannot do. Rhea and Wondry play together, help out their neighbors…and try to stay out of trouble. Rhea can never tell what Wondry will do next.
You can find this and more of my books at http://joanmarieverba.com
Need some classic Gothic fun?
It’s easy to check in to historic Kernroote Castle but checking out could be a different story.
Newly divorced Becca Winters hopes to write away her sorrows on an extended stay at the new Kernroote Castle hotel. Unfortunately, the Castle and its companions may have other plans for her.
The desk clerk is creepily serious and cold. The hallways are too silent and dark. Footsteps without a source thunder down the halls at night. Gardens change before Becca’s eyes. Certain she is having a breakdown, Becca intends to tough it out. However, even she has to acknowledge what her senses are telling her.
Unfortunately, her acceptance comes too late. Her tires are slashed and she is trapped at Kernroote.
Now, in order to save her own life, Becca must unravel the horrifying secrets of the ancient castle and the family that lives there.
Thank you, John, for allowing us to advertise our wares here.
I have a Patreon where I post short stories, poems, novellas and the occasinal Zen Brush doodle.
You can read everything I publish if you become a Patron. I also sell my self-published books there, with a discount for Patrons, of course. So far I have self-published a collection of very noir children’s stories and a novella for grown-ups: a strange story about love and death, abandoned metro stations and a Sandman mural in New York.
The Patreon site is here: http://www.patreon.com/janthie
Here’s an old post with links to thirteen free short stories and poems: https://www.patreon.com/JanThie/posts?tag=1st%20Anniversary%20post
Enjoy your visit, if you come visit.
Looking for a short, cute comic full of New England autumnal warmth? Try my first ever graphic novel, The Golden Seeds.
The Golden Seeds tells the tale of two siblings, Chester and Mabel, who must learn to get along as they quest across the countryside in search of the mystical golden seeds, the only thing that can save their village from famine. But the journey is long and dangerous, and the seeds are guarded by a dangerous creature. The siblings must learn to trust in each other in order to succeed.
Each page is carefully illustrated and colored in a warm palette of fall hues, with inviting landscapes and creative creatures.
You can order a copy for $10 by messaging me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SirJoshington
His magic is real.
His enemies are horrific.
And his exams are a nightmare.
Dr. Alastair Stone, charming British expat with a black belt in sarcasm, lives a double life: occult studies professor at a prestigious Bay Area university, and powerful mage who battles arcane forces that would blow most normal people’s minds. Follow his adventures in this Amazon-bestselling series, starting with this value-pack edition of the first four novels.
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
You can also get two free novellas by joining the mailing list at http://www.alastairstonechronicles.com
Thanks to John for the chance to post this, and hope everyone has a happy holiday season!
For the Doctor Who fans in your life! A book covering 88 of the Doctor’s companions, from Susan all the way up to Graham, Yaz and Ryan! In between you’ll find companions from television, audios, novels and comics, all written by different authors. Our contributors include three of the actors from the show — Katy Manning, Daphne Ashbrook and Mark Strickson (who wrote the book’s introduction) — plus well-known authors, four librarians, two ukulelists, a playwright, podcasters, publishers, students, Big Finish scriptwriters, writers and artists from the various comic book lines, and more. You can pick up a copy here:
https://www.amazon.com/Children-Time-Companions-Doctor-Who/dp/1987715985/ref=pd_rhf_gw_p_img_8?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=VJZ1SGBKFG270A4S211A
Two’s Company:
Medusa “Deuce” Grainger is smart, confident, and as good a pilot as she is a poker player. A freelance shuttle jockey working for an independent terraforming company, she’s left her former life, and her father, behind. Mostly.
Now, her AI has downloaded another Personality off a wrecked ship, and he’s acting oddly ever since. Someone wants to sabotage her friend’s company out of business, evidence of tampering is being corrupted, and people have died. With an investigation looming that could shut down the company and cut off her main source of income, Deuce needs to figure out what’s going on. And she needs to do it fast, because there’s more at stake than anyone realizes.
Two’s Company is my latest scifi space opera novel It is available at Amazon in both paperback and ebook form, and as an ebook just about everywhere. Links and such can be found here: https://makropp.com/books/ Please note: the ebook is on presale now, but will be available on 12/18, so in time for Christmas.
Girls, Boys, Robots – Everyone is welcome here!
This stellar collection will appeal to both teens and grown-ups who dream of future worlds. ~Kirkus Starred Review
What’s it like to be a space station detective? To be homesick for Mars? What do you say when your robot gets you in trouble?
Join the adventures of a diverse cast of characters in this year’s Young Explorer’s Adventure Guide, featuring award-winning writers alongside great new voices. If you’re lucky, you might even learn how to raise a dragon from a chicken egg or where to find the best space treasure.
2018 Young Explorer’s Adventure Guide
Thanks for this opportunity! We really appreciate it.
In the waning days of World War I, an English lord is sent home from the front to recover. But he has a secret: his wounds were cursed never to heal until he learns to love and finds love in return. A nurse with a magical secret of her own is hired to care for him.
Beauty and the Beast meets the Great War. Downton Abbey with magic. If this sounds right up your (or a loved one’s) alley, check out Poppies and Roses, available via Amazon Kindle:
Non-fiction, for some more bling in your life:
Learn how to do Medieval gold embroidery with this book!
Basic techniques are explained with plenty of photos, and close-ups of Medieval embroidered pieces give you a rare insight in how the originals look close-up. Also available as part of a package to stitch your own fleur-de-lis, complete with prepared embroidery ground, gold and silk thread, needles and additional instructions, so you can get started right away.
Thanks for your generosity, sir!
First book in bestselling steampunk series is free …
London, 1889. Victoria is Queen. Charles Darwin’s son is Prime Minister. And steam is the power that runs the world.
Claire Trevelyan, daughter of Viscount St. Ives, was expected to do nothing more than catch a rich husband. Unfortunately, Claire’s talents lie not in the ballroom, but in the chemistry lab, where things have a regrettable habit of blowing up. When her father gambles the estate on the combustion engine and loses, Claire finds herself down and out on the mean streets of London. But being a young woman of resources and intellect, she turns fortune on its head. It’s not long before a new leader rises in the underworld, known only as the Lady of Devices …
Is the island paradise?
Or does a nightmare lurk beneath the surface?
When a mysterious island appears off the coast of San Francisco, two intrepid academics risk everything to discover its secrets. Catilen Taylor has struggled all her life with the ability to sense others’ emotions. Damian Cooke studies an ancient art he calls ‘magic.’
The island boasts an idyllic retreat, ruled by the enigmatic Sentomoru, who invites them to share the wonders of his bathhouse. But as the travelers strive to unravel the island’s secrets, Catilen senses danger stalking their steps.
Neither Catilen nor Damian know how long the island will remain on Earth. If they can’t solve its riddles quickly, they may be trapped wherever it goes when it vanishes.
PENNY HARPER, the latest novel from Jack Beltane
Twenty years after breaking up with him, high-school girlfriend Penny Harper reconnects with Jack, forcing him to finally confront what happened at the end of the summer he turned sixteen. As a midlife meditation on the loss of innocence, wrapped in teen drama, Penny Harper exposes how adult neurosis grows from the wiry tendrils of teenage crisis.
Sometimes the past is so close it hurts. It hurts because the distance in the air between then and now seems small enough to close, if only we could stretch back far enough.
“Jack Beltane writes about memories and music the way Jack White Plays guitar…” —Eric Anderson, author of “The Parable of the Room Spinning”
Available from Amazon (print and Kindle):
Thanks for opportunity, John!
I’d like to suggest my SF adventure novel “Ancestors and Descendants”, book-1 in the Saga of Bob.
Bob has spent much of his life crisscrossing the galaxy trying to protect people from the ancient evils, horrors, and demons that lurk among the stars; fearsome creatures that consider humans as mere nothings, if they bother with humans at all.
Some call them monsters.
Bob calls them family.
Now he has discovered evidence of an insidious and corrupting influence spreading across the galaxy, threatening his family and all of humanity. Unsure of who he can trust, Bob must fight to uncover the truth and find a way to save everyone. He will discover there are no perfect solutions, and all come with a price
http://damnfoolpress.com/BrianGreiner/my-books/ancestors-and-descendants/
Thanks for this opportunity!
I have five self-published sci-fi books but would like to particularly recommend one of my favorites, “Gnatz!” It’s about a near-future paparazzo who uses a swarm of microdrones to spy on celebrities. He stumbles onto a puzzling (and deadly) drama involving the cast of a popular Disney Channel–style kids’ TV show—which, for several reasons, hits way too close to his own life. He gets tangled up in the situation, has to go into hiding, and finds himself needing to explain himself to his estranged teenage daughter. The book is his maybe-not-so-reliably-narrated letter to her.
This is my darkest book (touches on PTSD) but is also a ton of fun. And you’d rather read about a wisecracking robotic lemur or a rhubarb pie recipe that threatens the entire human race, take a look at my website. I have you covered.
This book’s been out for a few years, but of everything I’ve written, this particular series is one of my favorites. (Plus, I’m currently working on book #4, so…)
Danny Bannon and Eddie Roscoe have been fighting in and out of the ring for more than fifteen years, held together by mutual attraction and small-town ties, yet kept apart by a shared tragedy that continues to haunt them. Their steady on-again off-again is shaken up by the arrival of Tom Delaney, a teenage runaway trying to escape his tense home situation and his punch-happy dad.
In no time, the scrawny homeless kid has shown himself to be a boxing prodigy, and building him up brings Danny and Eddie closer than they’ve been in ages. It seems that the three of them, plus Eddie’s mother, Gloria, are forming a new family unit, much tighter than anything Tom experienced in his difficult past.
But Tom’s politically influential father isn’t the only person he left behind. When his mother shows up at Eddie and Gloria’s diner with a shiner and a haunted look in her eyes, Tom is hopeful for her future. But when that hope is snuffed out, Tom is ready to turn his new fighting skills to a deadly purpose: get revenge on his abusive father or die trying.
Black Dog (Bannon’s Gym #1) – Amazon
Black Dog – Nook
Black Dog – iBooks
Wisdom from Mom by Jenny Bristol, published summer 2018.
Mothers are famous for dispensing advice, whether welcome or not. Sometimes that advice is useful. Sometimes it doesn’t fit our sensibilities or our world view. Sometimes we remember it, but we often forget. Too bad we didn’t receive a manual…
Ultimately, not everyone has access to this kind of wisdom, support, or advice from a parent. Or maybe our mothers (or fathers) don’t give the kind of advice that is useful at the time. Or, perhaps, we don’t have a parent to guide us as we begin our lives, or to help us later in life. Having a reference book of motherly advice that readers can refer to as they need it, from childhood to our elderly years, helps fill the gap.
Wisdom from Mom seeks to fill that gap, offering sometimes life changing advice that can be delivered at just the right time. Perfect for teens, graduates, new parents, those having a mid-life crisis, and those retiring from working life, this book will help you feel as if Mom has your back.
Chosen by Kindle Scout for publication with Amazon, before Kindle Scout went away. *cries*
Short-term protective custody, they said. Just until people stopped trying to kill her. But two years later, Anna Slaten—and the data locked inside her enhanced brain—is still behind bars with no word on her status with the deep-cover agency she works for.
Evgeni Belyakov seeks atonement. Two years ago, the wolf shifter/assassin did what he was ordered to do. Since then, he’s learned the ugly truth about the Agency. And that Anna is next on their hit list. But saving her could mean risking everything. His heart. His secrets. And surrendering control to the most dangerous creature of all. His wolf.
Wrath of Dragons
Towns burn. Cities fall. War rages.
A magician’s ward sees his chance to be a hero.
A runaway princess seeks a way to save her people.
A rogue dragon wants to be left alone.
They are misfits bound together by fate’s cruel touch and pursued by a shape-shifting assassin who wants to tear them apart.
Get it here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B079W5QYY7/
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
I know you’re here for the sci-fi.
But maybe there’s someone on your gift list who loves romance. Healing Heather (https://books2read.com/Heather) features a fast-driving physicist (hint: it’s Heather) coming to terms with loss and finding love. The small-town series continues with Accepting Aerin (https://books2read.com/Aerin), which introduces a feisty chef and a wise-cracking wedding crasher. Both available as e-book or paperback.
Thank you for the opportunity!
Aliens have touched down and you’re the first to find them: what will you do? Your choices shape the story in Beamed Up: Decide Your Destiny, an interactive gamebook for adults—because kids shouldn’t have all the fun!
You control the story—and the fate of the planet—as you probe 35 different scenarios and 140+ unique endings. Flee in terror, welcome your new overlords, or boldly go anywhere you like in this funny, scary, weird alien odyssey.
Available in paperback or on Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/1732309701/ref=tmm_pap_title_0?ie=UTF8&qid=1532538450&sr=8-3
Not into aliens? Fight off the zombie invasion in Undead Rising: Decide Your Destiny. https://www.amazon.com/Undead-Rising-Decide-Your-Destiny/dp/0692394613/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1543944110&sr=8-1&pi=AC_SX236_SY340_QL65&keywords=undead+rising&dpPl=1&dpID=51EL5RzVdFL&ref=plSrch
MEGGE OF BURY DOWN, Book One of The Bury Down Chronicles.
Published by Zumaya Publications.
Set in medieval Cornwall, it is the story of a mother who has wagered her life that she will bring her daughter to accept a birthright vital to their family’s survival…and of Megge’s struggle to renounce a terrifying destiny.
Available as an audiobook, ebook, or paperback.
http://bit.ly/Audiobook_Megge
http://bit.ly/Paperback_ebook_MEGGE
Meet Threadbare. He is twelve inches tall, full of fluff, and really, really bad at being a hero.
Magically animated and discarded by his maker as a failed experiment, he is saved by a little girl. But she’s got problems of her own, and he might not be able to help her.
Fortunately for the little golem, he’s quick to find allies, learn skills, gain levels, and survive horrible predicaments. Which is good, because his creator has a whole lot of enemies…
Warning: Contains profanity and violence.
AUTHOR’S NOTE
Threadbare is a gamelit story. It takes place in a world that operates under game mechanics, with levels, hit points, and oh so many easter eggs and gamer in-jokes. It is also the story of a little girl and her teddy bear, and spans three volumes, with more on the way. It has been featured on The View as one of Whoopi Goldberg’s summer reading picks, and the audiobook version of the first volume (narrated by Tim Gerard Reynolds,) was nominated for a Society of Voice Acting and Sciences (SOVAS) 2018 award for best science fiction voiceover.
Are you a Sherlock Holmes fan? Do you know a Sherlock Holmes fan? Have you ever wondered how the most rational of all detectives was created by a credulous believer in mystics and séances like Arthur Conan Doyle? BRIMSTONE, by John Allen, is a mystery based in the premise that Louise Conan Doyle was the actual creator of the iconic detective.
And for a non-fiction but entirely readable proof behind this radical notion, see SHADOW WOMAN, by the same author, containing 30 years of research and analysis that will have you wondering at how and why someone as sophisticated as the creator of Sherlock Holmes could have gone to her grave never acknowledging her astonishing accomplishments.
Gift your favorite Sherlock Holmes fan with something entirely new for the holidays!
My novel AVIANS came out last year.
Orphans. Runaways. Thieves. The Avians don’t ask questions about a girl’s past. Or her age. They need glider pilots, and the smaller the better.
Raisa is fourteen. Born to a line of powerful silk merchants, her rebellion against an arranged marriage is doomed. The Avians are her only alternative.
The flying is difficult, the discipline is fierce, and the older pilots don’t even bother to learn her name.
Then a deadly accident reveals the truth: only the best survive.
Available in e-book, trade paperback and now audiobook formats, AVIANS is available online through your usual sources, and is easily found if you search for “Avians TImothy Gwyn.”
Here’s a link to Five River’s Publishing, where you can see the cover and some reviews. http://fiveriverspublishing.com/?page_id=3443
Hi everyone I have a steampunk, secondary world fantasy novel available. Here’s the description and a link!
Why hire mercenaries to kill a family just for one little key?
That question haunts Jacquie Renairre for six years as she hunts down the people responsible for murdering her parents. Not even accepting an assignment to investigate a conspiracy that aims to start a war can keep her from searching for the stolen key.
Armed with her father’s guns and socialite Clay Baneport, she continues her quest for answers abroad. With the world edging closer to disaster, Jacquie is running out of time to figure out how the war, the key, and ancient legend are intertwined.
The fate of the world hinges on her ability to unravel both mysteries before it’s too late.
Pathfinder (Pathfinder Series Book 1)
The Federation of Independent Worlds returns to the planet Sestanus after many decades to restore the abandoned populace with its gift of citizenship. They dispatch one of their corporate contractors, Ascension Engineering and Mining Concern, to stabilize the planet and restore the economic might to this long-neglected sector.
Esperian, pathfinder sergeant for the corporation’s military arm, ASC, discovers not all is as it seems with hints to a secret agenda underlying the Fed’s plan. He struggles to balance working with mysterious allies and protecting the men and women of his elite squad.
Esperian finds further complications with the discovery of alien technology from multiple races not known to have previously visited the planet. He faces a collision of his past, present, and future, knowing it cannot be coincidence, and wonders what it will mean for everything happening on Sestanus.
Check it out: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B3QLRJP
How about some free books? And if you like them, you can grab them in paperback for your favorite friend!
First up is Maggie for Hire. This is snarky urban fantasy with lots of cussing, brawling, and unladylike behavior. It’s also been optioned for a TV show and a video game, so grab it now while it’s still underground and you can tell all your friends you knew about it before they did.
Link to all the free vedors – https://www.maggiemackaymagicaltracker.com/maggie-mackay-magical-tracker-series/
Next up, how about a YA gothic penny dreadful? Grab A Spirited Manor! Friendly chills without all the blood spills. https://books2read.com/u/bP1Lp7
And then some YA shifter awesomeness with a strong female lead. The Dark of Twilight. Again, free on all platforms. https://books2read.com/u/mgKLxq