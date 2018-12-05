Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2018, Day Three: Arts, Crafts, Music and More

The Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2018 continues, and today we move away from books and focus on other gifts and crafts — which you can take to mean just about any other sort of thing a creative person might make: Music, art, knitting, jewelry, artisan foodstuffs and so on. These can be great, unique gifts for special folks in your life, and things you can’t just get down at the mall. I hope you see some cool stuff here.
Please note that the comment thread today is only for creators to post about their gifts for sale; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Creators: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Creators (of things other than books) only. This is an intentionally expansive category, so if you’ve made something and have it available for the public to try or buy, you can probably post about in this thread. The exception to this is books (including comics and graphic novels), which have two previously existing threads, one for traditionally-published works and one for non-traditionally published works (Note: if you are an author and also create other stuff, you may promote that other stuff today). Don’t post if you are not the creator of the thing you want to promote, please.
2. Personally-created and completed works only. This thread is specifically for artists and creators who are making their own unique works. Mass-producible things like CDs, buttons or T-shirts are acceptable if you’ve personally created what’s on it. But please don’t use this thread for things that were created by others, which you happen to sell. Likewise, do not post about works in progress, even if you’re posting them publicly elsewhere. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. Also, don’t just promote yourself unless you have something to sell or provide, that others may give as a gift.
3. One post per creator. In that post, you can list whatever creations of yours you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent creation. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on things available in North America.
4. Keep your description of your work brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your work and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a sales site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from creators promoting their work as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting work.
Now: Tell us about your stuff!
I design knitting and crochet patterns, which are for sale on Ravelry – and which can be gifted easily to the crafters in your life if you know their email address. So, if you know someone who loves to knit or crochet, have a look at my store and maybe you find something they might like to make and/or wear.
We have been crafting handmade jewelry for over 25 years. Every pendant, earring, and ring is a unique piece of wearable art, made right here in our workshop populated by cats, dogs, and genuine shop dragons. And yes, there really is a town in California named Cool.
We make our own Mokume Gane and carve all of our wood pieces by hand. We even cut some of our own stones.
Everything you see on our Etsy page this week can ship for Christmas.
http://MetalStoneAndWood.etsy.com
Hello, all! I’m Alisa, and I make stitch markers and project bags and knitting/crocheting notions.
My shop is KnitSpinQuilt (on Etsy)
My deal is that I donate 30% of shop sales to the Hispanic Federation for Puerto Rico ongoing disaster relief and family reunification work at the border.
My twitter and instagram are “knitspinquilt” if you want to see photographs of what I make — and I’m offering free shipping until the end of December, so that’s handy if you like saving on shipping.
I’ve got some project bags inspired by Mary Robinette Kowal’s Lady Astronaut series (with her blessing) but the fabric was limited, so when they’re gone, they’re GONE. I’ve also got some Doctor Who-inspired bags and stitch markers, and a lot of manatees, hedgehogs, owls, sheep, and rainbows.
Message me on Etsy if you want a custom order!
I am a metalsmith and make jewelry with my own little hands. The aesthetic is minimalist/understated. This is an example of a labradorite necklace I made
https://www.etsy.com/listing/522194803/long-labradorite-gemstone-necklace?ref=shop_home_feat_1&frs=1
This is a sunstone ring
https://www.etsy.com/listing/642719530/oregon-sunstone-ring-faceted-peach-pink?ref=shop_home_active_28
I have lots more that might make a perfect gift or a gift for yourself. Thanks!
Hi there.
I’m Paul Weimer. I’m probably best known in genre circles as being on a couple of podcasts, writing reviews, talking about genre at cons, on twitter and everywhere else. I was the DUFF winner in 2017 and so went to the NZ and Australian National Conventions, and wrote a PDF report of that
(you can still donate to DUFF to get that here:
https://www.princejvstin.com/buy-a-print-or-image/the-2017-down-under-fan-fund-report )
I also do photography. I have a 2019 calendar of waterfall photography available for sale this season. You can get it here:
http://www.lulu.com/shop/paul-weimer/2019-waterfalls-of-the-world/calendar/product-23895514.html#
Know a Nathan Fillion fan? Under the name Artifex Prime I’ve been drawing Nathan Fillion nearly every day for six years, and now I’m selling prints at http://store.ArtifexPrime.com. No simpering smouldering glamour shots! He’s suffering! He’s shouting! He’s Nathan Fillion!
Hi Everyone,
I’m Frank, and I have hobby of making maps that I’ve recently transitioned into a side business. My maps are Laser Cut 3-D maps of cities and other locations. I think they’re very interesting pieces of art to have hanging in your home. And who doesn’t like a good map?
If that sounds interesting to you, please check out my Etsy shop at:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/PotomacCartography
I’m especially proud of the Mars map I’ve made recently. You can see it here:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/650769194/mars-3-d-topographic-laser-cut-map?ref=shop_home_active_1
Thanks, and happy holidays.
In my text-based computer game “Cannonfire Concerto” you play a musical virtuoso on a Grand Tour around a continent much like 18th-century Europe. You’ll have to deal with the rigors of performing, rivals, intrigues, the threat of war, and the strange Genius from which your skill is born. Each play-through contains about 40,000 words of text, with tons of choices to make differently if you want to try it again.
You can buy it for Steam, Apple App Store, Google Play, or Amazon (or check out the beginning for free) here: https://www.choiceofgames.com/cannonfire-concerto/
Hi y’all! I make lots of different things but mostly stickers — I am sticker-obsessed!! My stickers are mostly text-heavy (because I am also language-obsessed) and B/W or B/W/red because it’s cheaper and I’ve always gravitated towards a high-contrast graphic style, but sometimes I like a challenge and mix it up. I mostly do punky, nerdy, pagany, gothy, queery, and crafty themes. I find my work is very popular with Knitters and Roller Derby folks.
All my stickers are printed in the USA, the full-color ones by StickerMule and all the rest by Sticker Guy, a small shop in Reno. Let me tell you, I’ve been using Sticker Guy for more than a decade, and I’ve got stickers on my car that STILL HAVE NOT FADED!
My online shop: http://mkt.com/madamezabet
Use code GIVEITGOOD for 10% off through December 15th!
(FYI I close the shop from Dec 16 – Jan 15 every year for the holidays.)
Thanks for reading, and thanks, Scalzi, for the space to do this!
I have been doing woodturning for over a decade now, and have curated an oft-neglected Etsy shop for the past four years. This is the fall between my master’s degree and doctoral studies, and I have a wide range of items available:
https://aturnofbeauty.etsy.com
Expect pens, mechanical pencils, letter openers, screwdrivers, seam rippers, salad tongs, coffee scoops, bottle openers, ice cream scoops, bowls, plates, and nativity sets. Everything was turned on my lathe by me in the past few years, the majority in the last six months.
Of special interest to Scalzi’s readers might be the dragon-detailed pens:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/559399130/walnut-maple-and-cherry-dragon-themed?ref=shop_home_active_23&frs=1
Use the code WHATEVER18 at checkout for 10% off from today through next Wednesday the 12th.
Enjoy!
Will the Christmas Elf
I crochet toys, mostly based on the Nintendo game Pikmin. They make great stocking stuffers for kids who enjoy puzzle games. Non-cannon color combinations can be found on my ebay site.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/ToyWorkersLocal
http://www.ebay.com/usr/will_cbe?_trksid=p2047675.l2559
Thanks for taking a look.
I am also a knitting pattern designer – I sell patterns that would be suitable for knitting as gifts or that can be sent as gifts to knitters. One of my patterns that might be of particular interest here is my Onward hat, which uses steganography to embed the word onward as an abstract pattern in the knitting.
(my blog talks about how I use steganography in knitting, though I call it secret code there.)
I’m a hobbyist photographer in Boston, shooting mostly landscapes and cityscapes. I have fine art prints for sale, as well as calendars, greeting cards, and even yoga pants with photos printed on them. The calendars and winter greeting cards are especially good for the winter holidays.
Fine Art Prints:
http://www.jcdy.smugmug.com
Calendars, Greeting Cards, Etc:
http://www.zazzle.com/jcdyphotography
My business is labyrinthine designs and I make handpainted wood signs and burlap gift bags. I have a bunch of holiday bags to choose from, all of which are an adorable alternative to traditional gift wrapping AND reusable! Take 20% off your entire order between now and December 15th and get your order in time for Christmas by using coupon code WHATEVER18 at https://www.etsy.com/shop/labyrinthinedesign !
I just released “Making Up For Lost Time”, a collection of 11 original jazz tunes, recorded by me at the piano along with my favorite jazz artists from the Washington, DC area. You can buy the CD on CD Baby (https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/orenlevine) and find the album on all of your favorite streaming services.
If you like those tunes, you may also like the holiday album I released with DC vocalist Aaron Myers, featuring more original jazz songs for the season, plus “Stand Right”, an ode to escalator etiquette on the DC subway (really!). Find “Snowing In Vegas” at http://www.snowinginvegas.com/
We burn Lichtenberg figures on wooden items that we make by hand. Lichtenberg Figures are branching fractal patterns made with high voltage electricity and very reminiscent of lightening. We have very little control over where they go and how they form making them one-of-a-kind patterns. You can see our stuff at:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/FrillsElectricWood
Thanks to John Scalzi for again letting makers and artists show their stuff to a wider audience!
I make all kinds of art, but many people like my pottery. Follow me on Instagram or Facebook as The Cogitation Zone, or visit my website, http://www.cogitation.org/ to see mugs, bowls, yarn bowls, and all sorts of cute things. I also give lessons (all ages) if you’re in the Boston area, and exhibit my work at various conventions. You can see my studio at Western Avenue Studios in Lowell, MA on the first Saturday of any month, along with those of about 100 other artists. Go to http://westernavenuestudios.com/ for directions.
I have a long history as a prop maker and stained glass artist, and my wife works in fabric & leather. As Dark Rain Design, we make Clockwork Critters, which are old kid’s toys repurposed into interactive Steampunk art.
After (finally) figuring out how to deal with the shipping logistics, we’ve also added stained glass panels and flags to the shop. The panels incorporate vintage depression glass plates, and we do a variety of pride flags to support our friends – a portion of the flag sales is donated to local (Philadelphia) LGBTQ organizations.
Since we’re finishing up our show season, our Etsy shop isn’t as full as we’d like, but there’s still some nifty items ready to to ship.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/DarkRainDesign
I make poetry art cards. They contain fragments of my own poetry and my unique paper art/collage designs on the front. They’re blank on the inside and come with an envelope. All are handmade by me. There are 13 designs in all; cards may be bought separately or as a set (in a lovely decorative box). Rather than post all 13 pictures here, please click on this link (https://sapphostorque.com/2016/08/13/rainy-day-sale/) to see all the designs in a post on my own blog. :)
Thanks again, John, for the opportunity to post our work here!
I make t-shirts and hats and things. Some a politically relevant:
https://deadbatdesigns.bigcartel.com/product/resign-motherfucker-5-panel-embroidere-cap
https://deadbatdesigns.bigcartel.com/product/b-rak-men-s-tee-and-ladies-v-neck
https://deadbatdesigns.bigcartel.com/product/rump-navy-blue-tee-trump-parody
Some are fandom relevant:
https://deadbatdesigns.bigcartel.com/product/washington-redshirts-retro-look-men-s-and-ladies-t-shirt
https://deadbatdesigns.bigcartel.com/product/police-box-embroidered-striped-knit-beanie
Lots more in the site.
Hi folks :-)
If you might ever need a tiny present for a friend who’s queer, bi, trans, kinky, polyam, fat, a non-schooler, young or old… please bookmark my “identity badges” catalogue!
They’re one-inch button pin badges, black with bright or subtle lettering colours to choose from, handmade by me with pernickety care.
50+ original designs. Some have just a word or two, e.g. “bi”, “queer boy”, “she”, “they”, “fat & gorgeous”, “bi feminist”, “gender, schmender”. Some have little phrases, e.g.
“No, I’m bisexual, _you’re_ confused”
“yes, my partners do know about each other”
“Old enough to know my own mind”
“Normal rules do not apply”
“… and the princess fell in love with the other two princesses, and they all lived happily ever after”.
Price in the region of £1/ $1.30/ €1.25 inc postage, decreasing per badge as you order more of them.
I designed the first of this series in 1998, having noticed the lack of bi-affirmative merch at Pride in those days, and gradually expanded the range to include more topics.
Will consider suggestions for designs I don’t yet have :-)
Hello Whatever community!
My best friend and I make geeky art, specializing in calligraphy. We have a range of products, from stickers and coloring sheets, to greeting cards, to archival-quality matted art prints.
Our website is GeekCalligraphy.com.
We have a series of art prints dedicated to various geeky vocations and avocations, including a Coder’s Oath, a SysAdmin’s Oath, a Tech Serenity Prayer, In God We Trust All Others Must Bring Data, and a Fiber Artist’s Oath.
We also have a series of art prints based on the work of authors who have licensed us to use their IP: Lois McMaster Bujold, Neal Stephenson, and most recently, Mary Robinette Kowal.
Hi everyone, my name is Beth and I’m an artist and illustrator. I sell fantasy prints, paintings, and magnets at my etsy store, Space Turtle Studios
My work is very bright, colorful, and cartoony, and appropriate for all ages. If you’re looking for children’s book style art or something for a kid’s room, check it out, you may find something you like. The magnets especially make good stocking stuffers.
I can’t edit or delete my previous comment, and unfortunately the site borked my html. The link to my shop is: http://www.etsy.com/shop/spaceturtlestudios
Hey there! I’m Elise Matthesen, often called Lioness Elise, and I make art jewelry, usually one-of -a-kind pieces with names. If you’ve seen the necklace-crowns on Michi Trota and Lynne Thomas and Mikki Kendall, or the big sculptural necklace that holds all of Lois McMaster Bujold’s award pins, those are my shinies. Here’s the shop link:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/LionessElise
Prices range from twelve dollars to A Whole Bunch. There’s a lot of labradorite in the Etsy shop right now, with some tektites wrapped in sterling silver and dinosaur bone pendants coming soon. And hey, speaking of Bujold, if you are a Vorkosigan fan, put “Happy Winterfair!” in the notes field of your Etsy order and I will send you a free trio of sterling silver and stone planet pendants.
Hi, I’m Dave, and I’m the designer of Witness to the Execution, a storygame that explores the death penalty.
What it is: A collaborative game in which the players collectively create a set of characters and explore the events that led to a scheduled execution. The characters are shared (so you will be playing different characters in different scenes), and the players take turns setting each scene. At the end of the game, the players will decide if, given these events, and given the Governor they have jointly created, this Governor would grant clemency or allow the execution to continue. Storygames can be thought of as a blend of traditional role-playing games and improv or theater sports.
Players: 3-5
Play time: 1.5 – 2.5 hours depending on the number of players
Witness to the Execution is sold at Drive-Thru RPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/239318/Witness-to-the-Execution
Hi ya’ll. I create art and Illustration of whimsical animals usually with desserts or drinks. Great for kids, kitchens, bars, and more..
I take commissions but am almost out of time to get art done and delivered by 12-25 so don’t wait.
Visit my website at http://www.quackquackhonk.com to see more.
Hi! I’m Crickett, and I have a house. So on Etsy, I have CrickettsHouse. I make cross stitch patterns for the geeky among us. My best selling pattern is Barren Fields, but other memes and fandoms are represented too. I also have kits made up for my most popular patterns. If you see a pattern you’d like a kit for, or if you have an idea you’d like to have a pattern for, let me know, and I’ll see what I can do!
https://www.etsy.com/listing/196761134/barren-field-of-fks-with-people-cross?ref=shop_home_active_8
https://www.etsy.com/listing/184723326/i-can-kill-you-with-my-brain-cross?ref=shop_home_active_23
https://www.etsy.com/listing/239569275/unicorns-are-awesome-cross-stitch?ref=shop_home_active_2
Hi! I’m Erin and I run Wordnik.com, the world’s biggest English dictionary (and which also happens to be a 501(c)3 nonprofit).
You can support our mission to find all the words of English (including the 52% of unique English words not included in other dictionaries, as reported in Science) AND clear out your Christmas list by adopting words in people’s honor! For US$25, your honoree gets a set of Wordnik stickers and a certificate commemorating the adoption, and bragging rights (and a link to their site or Twitter) for an entire year! With more than eight million words to choose from, you can be sure to find exactly the right one (although some very popular words are already taken — e.g. ‘nerd’, ‘serendipity’, and ‘doppelganger’). To adopt, visit https://www.wordnik.com/adoptaword. (Want to give a gift certificate so your recipient can pick the word of their choice? Just enter “GIFT CERTIFICATE” as your selected word.)
You might also enjoy Semicolon Appreciation Society t-shirts, which are available at https://semicolon.threadless.com.
I design leggings and the folks at bombsheller sell them:
https://shop.bombsheller.com/collections/vendors?q=The%20ElectroMagnetic%20Lady&ref=117
Hello. My wife Julia paints nesting dolls (among other things).
Her work is available on Etsy.
I make handmade natural dollhouse miniatures that you won’t find elsewhere. Great gifts for collectors or to cheer up an office desk.
I specialize in English and Japanese floral designs. And I thread crochet intricate, wee bedspreads. I live for custom orders.
Find me on Etsy at Moonflower Minis.
Sale running through December 15!
Woman-owned business. Thank you!
Hello! I’m a writer and a knitwear designer! My downloadable patterns are mostly geared towards beginning to intermediate knitters and you can check them out here via Ravelry.
https://www.ravelry.com/designers/joanne-seiff
And if you want to buy yarn along with my patterns, here’s a way to do that as well on Loveknitting.com:
https://www.loveknitting.com/us/user/maker/8ba7c837-4393-4690-82fb-12e268998147?utm_medium=affiliate&a_aid=776deb3e
If you’d like to know more about my knitting books, please check out my website!
https://www.joanneseiff.com/
All the best, Joanne Seiff
Hi, I make jewelry for every budget and everything is on sale until December 9.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/OoohPretties
Hi all, former frequent commentor and all around workaholic here. In my spare time I design t-shirts (and other types of objects) and sell through print-on-demand services like Spreadhirt and Amazon. My shirts mostly pertain to my second jobs; radiology (both practitioners and patients) and writing. Although I do have some political, medical (cancer patients), regional (NE Ohio) and just funny or wacky sayings.
You can find the majority of my designs on Spreadshirt:
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/laughingcoyote/
Some are available on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=w_bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=Laughing+Coyote
I’m slowly adding them to Zazzle and Red Bubble, but have only started on those sites.
Hello! I’m Laura and I make nerdy cross-stitch art with twee charms. If you are or know a gamer who likes SNES-era games, check out my shop!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/TheCharmingGamer
I also post behind-the-scenes and works in progress on Instagram at thecharminggamer. Come say hi!
I make machine embroidered project bags for knitters and crocheters. Right now I’ve got llamas with glasses and scarfs, hedgehogs masquerading as cacti, and bags that say “I like to party, and by party I mean sit at home in my pjs and knit”.
You can find them all at http://www.woodberrystitches.etsy.com and I’ve got free domestic (US) shipping through December 10.
I create animal and anatomy-inspired jewelry, using traditional processes such as hand carving wax (for lost-wax casting), acid-etching, metalsmithing, and stone setting. Check it out at https://www.etsy.com/shop/jtopolski Thanks!
My wife and I make quilled greeting cards. Great as gifts, they are works of art to hang on the wall! Check us out @
http://www.iconicquilling.com
Thanks to John for the thread and to everyone who checks us out. Happy holidays!
Hi, I’m Jay and an artist. I mostly paint dancers as I love the connection between partners, but I’ve also painted motorcycles and their riders, and on the fun side of things, mechanical bugs. If your child is working on getting their pointe shoes in ballet, I’ve got a few drawings to inspire them on!
All of the originals are for sale, but my Etsy shop has prints made on archival art paper for sale.
Use the code, WELLOKAY for 10% off!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/JayBarryArt
Jay
I hand-bind blank books for use as notebooks, journals, sketchbooks, etc. “Hand-bind” means, I start by folding the paper and sewing the folded sheets together into a text block. :) Every step is done by hand, by me.
Check it out at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ealasaidh
Also: Any orders placed before end of day Saturday will have 15% of the cost donated to UNAIDS, as part of the Murderino Makers charity project.
Book Covers (mostly Sci-Fi & Fantasy): http://infinitescifi.com
I do wildlife and urban photography and sell prints and cards. Here’s my etsy shop. It’s a little thin at the minute but I’m restocking in the next week.
https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/WaywardAndWild?ref=profile_shopicon
Hi! I’m Elizabeth Adams of NightshadeRose Studio. I’m a jeweler and enamelist (among a few other things) and the most popular and giftable thing I make right now is hammered hair pins, available in bronze or sterling silver in my Etsy shop along with other jewelry and prints of some of my larger art pieces.
For a wide range of clothing, housewares, and other merch featuring my art, links to my Zazzle, Society6, and Spoonflower shops are collected on my studio web site.
Thank you for having a look, and thanks to John for the opportunity to show you!