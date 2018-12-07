Uncategorized

The Color of the Sky On My Homeworld

John Scalzi6 Comments

As I am occasionally asked what it is. It’s this!

Have a great weekend, everyone.

6 thoughts on “The Color of the Sky On My Homeworld

  2. It’s clear, Scalzi, that you have become quite an accomplished photographer (so much so that I’m not even suggesting “amateur photographer”). But I believe you’re an even a better master of photo editing. Although I enjoy quality landscapes, I prefer portraits, and some of the ones you’ve produced of Chrissy, for example, are breathtaking (of course you’re starting out with decent stock to begin with, so there’s that). But all in all, good work, man! And btw, I envy you for your seemingly interminable view to the west (sans the neighbor’s antenna). I have a lovely southerly view from my home but I wish our view to the west was a bit broader. Cheers.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.