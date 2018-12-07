Uncategorized The Color of the Sky On My Homeworld December 7, 2018 John Scalzi6 Comments As I am occasionally asked what it is. It’s this! Have a great weekend, everyone. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
6 thoughts on “The Color of the Sky On My Homeworld”
Nice pic! Have a great weekend, too.
It’s clear, Scalzi, that you have become quite an accomplished photographer (so much so that I’m not even suggesting “amateur photographer”). But I believe you’re an even a better master of photo editing. Although I enjoy quality landscapes, I prefer portraits, and some of the ones you’ve produced of Chrissy, for example, are breathtaking (of course you’re starting out with decent stock to begin with, so there’s that). But all in all, good work, man! And btw, I envy you for your seemingly interminable view to the west (sans the neighbor’s antenna). I have a lovely southerly view from my home but I wish our view to the west was a bit broader. Cheers.
Wow. That is beautiful!
Your homeworld looks beautiful. Hope it holds up. :)
Lovely picture.
Yes, like what DouginCA says. Let’s hope your world doesn’t get destroyed in a time war.