Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2018, Day Five: Charities

For the last four days, the Whatever Gift Guide 2018 has been about helping you find the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones. But today I’d like to remind folks that the season is also about helping those in need. So this final day is for charities. If you’re looking for a place to make a donation — or know of a charitable organization that would gladly accept a donation — this is the place for it.
How to contribute to this thread:
1. Anyone can contribute. If you are associated with or work for a charity, tell us about the charity. If there’s a charity you regularly contribute to or like for philosophical reasons, share with the crowd. This is open to everyone.
2. Focus on non-political charities, please. Which is to say, charities whose primary mission is not political — so, for example, an advocacy group whose primary thrust is education but who also lobbies lawmakers would be fine, but a candidate or political party or political action committee is not. The idea here is charities that exist to help people and/or make the world a better place for all of us.
3. It’s okay to note personal fundraising (Indiegogo and GoFundMe campaigns, etc) for people in need. Also, other informal charities and fundraisers are fine, but please do your part to make sure you’re pointing people to a legitimate fundraiser and not a scam. I would suggest only suggesting campaigns that you can vouch for personally.
3. One post per person. In that post, you can list whatever charities you like, and more than one charity. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on charities available in North America.
4. Keep your description of the charity brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about the charity and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a charity site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. Comment posts that are not about people promoting charities they like will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find charities to contribute to.
All right, then: It’s the season of giving. Tell us where to give to make this a better place.
24 thoughts on “Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2018, Day Five: Charities”
Take This is a charity dedicated to promoting mental health in the video game community, which is an area where a lot of people struggle in silence with depression and other illnesses. It provides the AFK Room at PAX and other cons, where people can sit down for a bit, away from the clamor of the con floor. They do a lot of good work, and have literally saved lives.
http://www.takethis.org/
International Rescue Committee’s (rescue.org) holiday rescue gifts: send a girl in the developing world to school for a year, provide blankets for refugees, give clean water or immunizations or emergency kits. When the world sucks, you can make it better in tangible ways for the most vulnerable people in the world. The charity is well rated on Charity Navigator.
Hey!
My wife is raising money (via DonorsChoose) so her students can install bird feeders, to help build nature, math, and other skills.
Her school primarily serves economically-disadvantaged students, and money for extra stuff like this is hard to come by. If you could throw a few bucks her way to push things across the finish line by 12/14, that’d be great.
https://goo.gl/WAV7rc.
Thanks!
There’s AbleGamers, who helps everyone game
I Need Diverse Games, focused on getting more people into the industry and staying in the industry
Con-Or-Bust, which is focused on getting more POC to SFF & Fantasy conventions
The Hill Country Ride for AIDS benefits AIDS Services of Austin & several other agencies in the Austin area. They do prevention, counseling, subsidized medications, have a food bank – just all kinds of things that benefit the community. This is a link to my fundraising page, but you can go to the general site from there & donate, if you want: https://hillcountryride.greatfeats.com/becky-helton
Consider the Sabin Institute’s “neglected tropical diseases” program (https://www.sabin.org/diseases/neglected-tropical-diseases?page=1). A few bucks every couple of months can save lives and eliminate suffering for dozens of people.
I’ll also put in a good word for Oxfam. Despite the scandals that have tarred their reputation in the past year, they still represent one of the most effective apolitical, non-religious organizations for delivering badly needed aid. The fact that there have been a few bad apples is not surprising in any organization that large. Not that this justifies anything or absolves them of blame, but they seem to be trying honestly to learn from that hard lesson and fix the problem.
Check out Charity Navigator (https://www.charitynavigator.org/) if you want to read up on a charity that you’re considering. They give Sabin a 91% rating and Oxfam an 85% rating, which isn’t bad at all.
I give to Child’s Play every year. They provide toys for kids stuck in hospitals. There are 140 hospitals associated with them, so you may be able to donate to your local(ish) pediatric hospital specifically.
https://childsplaycharity.org/
Help End Extinction at https://www.endextinction.org. It’s a part of San Diego Zoo Global, a non-profit dedicated to saving our environment. They are working globally to understand the factors that contribute to both plant and animal extinction. So far, San Diego Zoo Global has reintroduced about 40 species back into the wild.
Creative Action provides arts education to thousands of young people across Austin, TX. From after school programs in the arts to in school residencies and teen programs in the evenings, they are compassionate, talented artists using their talents to make a difference in today’s youth. Their work is informed by a commitment to social justice across all spectra – these are real social justice warriors!
http://creativeaction.org
How about your local library? Libraries are still vital for the community. My local library (the Brooklyn, NYC, Public library; for historical reasons it’s separate from the NY Public Library) is constantly full of people from all demographics and does a vital job in education. Plus I’ve been moving back to reading actual paper books (trying to reduce screen time) and it’s awesome, I can click on a book in the catalog and they’ll go grab it and have it waiting for me.
The Haven for Children (http://www.thehavenforchildren.com/) is a home for abused, abandoned and neglected children. I’ve volunteered for them for years, and the effect they have on these children’s lives is astonishing. All donations go to operations — you’re literally paying for food, shelter, clothing, and care. The kids are in a loving, safe *home*, often for the first time in their lives.
ART 180 is a non profit in Richmond, VA that delivers free, after school arts programming for kids aged 8-18. Some programs are in schools (elementary and middle) and others are at the ART 180 gallery/art space (for high school-aged kids) or local youth detention centers. Kids learn about different kids of art – past programs include drumming, yoga+watercolor, improv, shoe design, super hero capes, and a play written and performed by teens – from local professional artists. All the programs are free, the artists are paid (a small stipend), and any donation helps!
Thank you for doing this, Mr. Scalzi.
Community GroundWorks is a nonprofit organization in Madison, Wisconsin that connects people to nature and local food. The organization manages 26 acres of open space land for community-based food production and natural areas restoration management. Through hands-on education, children and adults learn gardening, urban farming, healthful eating and to care for natural areas.
One of CGW’s core principals is food equity, especially making it possible for low-income area residents to have affordable access to high-quality fresh organic produce. This is done by offering worker-shares as a way of paying toward a CSA membership, and starting in 2018, a special fundraising initiative and a collaboration with FairShare CSA Coalition made it possible for low-income residents to get a full CSA share for as little as $8.01 per week.
I am proud to say that I both volunteer for and donate to Community GroundWorks, and I would like to invite you to join me in supporting them as well: http://www.communitygroundworks.org/get-involved/give
Happy holidays to you and yours.
Please donate to animal rescue organizations and farm animal sanctuaries. These organizations are run and staffed by some of the hardest working, most dedicated volunteers anywhere, and their expenses (for feeding, sheltering, and taking care of the medical needs of the animals) are enormous and ongoing.
Please beware of fake sanctuaries which are really more like attractions / zoos because they don’t have the animals’ best interests at heart.
The true sanctuaries have a few carefully organized visiting days a year, and also have some great volunteer gigs.
Recommendations here: http://www.onegreenplanet.org/animalsandnature/farm-sanctuaries-in-the-u-s-that-are-great-for-volunteering/
Thanks for doing this John!
Well, the Worldbuilders annual fundraiser for Heifer International is happening at the moment and ending in a few days, so that’s an obvious one.
I would also like to recommend the Malala Fund.
St Jude’s Children’s Hospital treats children with serious diseases and not only doesn’t charge for treatment, they make sure parents don’t even have to pay to stay near their children while they’re in hospital. My daughter had open heart surgery at 11 months, and believe me, that right there would be worth the donation on its own.
https://www.stjude.org/
Belen Area Food Pantry is a small non-profit in a small, rural and poor New Mexico area. We serve the Belen Consolidated School District area which reaches into two counties. In a given month, we provide about one and one-half a weeks worth of food to 450 or more families. Many of our clients work, but only part time. Many of our clients are senior citizens on fixed incomes. When I say we are a small non-profit, I mean we take in less than $50,000 in a year. We have so far been fortunate to get use of a building that is not used by the owner (the school district) Our ultimate dream is to have our own building where we could not merely distribute food but also help people learn about healthy eating, cooking for large or small families and other life skills that our clients might need. Donations may be sent to Belen Area Food Pantry P.O. Box 225, Belen, New Mexico, 87002 Thank you
The Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona WI http://aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org/ does great enovironmental education on a shoestring. Toddlers to adults, they get people outside to enjoy, appreciate, and understand the natural world.
They have recently taken a brave step of making their prairie and pond free for everybody to visit, and are in the process of removing and remodeling an outdated museum space into more classrooms, making it possible to expand their teaching capacity and summer camp space. My favorite thing about being a parent of kids who go to ALNC is, whatever the weather, how much time they spend OUTSIDE. The naturalists are great teachers, fun and relaxed, and underfunded.
If you can find it in yourself to fund a summer camp or winter vacation camp spot for a kid who wouldn’t otherwise be able to go, Thank you!
http://aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org/
We can never pay back Robert A. Heinlein for the many hours of enjoyment he has provided us over the years, but we can help keep his name alive by “paying it forward!” The Heinlein Society is a charitable organization devoted to doing just that. One hundred percent of dues and donations go toward worthwhile endeavors, such as blood drives and scholarships. Another notable project is Heinlein for Heroes or H4H, dedicated to sending RAH / SF paperbacks to active duty military serving overseas and hardbacks to VA hospitals. We also helped fund the Heinlein bust for the State of Missouri Hall or Fame. Yearly dues for a full membership are $45.00 and are tax deductible in the US. Lifetime memberships are also available. As an added incentive, a drawing will be held in September for a Virginia Edition of Heinlein’s complete works. All active members of the Heinlein Society will be eligible. Joining is easy at The Heinlein Society website: http://www.heinleinsociety.org
KIVA
Is a wonderful charity to donate to and you can give as a gift! It is a micro loan system that is all over the world. You can pick who you give the loan to – read why they want the loan, and what it will do for them. You also get repayment notifications. It has been a wonderful uninvestment. It is the gift to get people who have everything. There are plenty of people seeking loans even in the US.
One group of beings living on this planet gets discriminated against constantly: insects. So much money and research has gone into destroying them that many beneficials are disappearing which will cause many problems for non-insects in the near future. The Xerces Society has programs to help insects and sends some really interesting educational materials. They are very concerned about Monarch Butterflies at this moment. Please consider some non-mammals for your charitable giving this year. Thank you. https://xerces.org/
I’ve got two to promote –
I’m on the board of directors of Launch Pad Job Club, an all-volunteer non-profit organization in Austin Tx that has helped thousands of people who have lost their jobs to become re-employed for getting close to 20 years. All of the money raised funds the programs we provide – weekly meetings (pays for the space and the refreshments), door prizes for the meeting attendees (grocery store gift cards and the like), job fairs, and more. We encourage our members to volunteer their skills to help other non-profits through our Leap To Success program (keeps their skills fresh, gives them something for their resume to fill in the gap between jobs, and helps connect them with the community).
https://dashboard.atpay.com/giving_portal/org_e3IEv_Elm5B-ZDfalfT9wQ
(there’s a link to our organization’s site at the bottom of the page – don’t want my post to get stuck in moderation with too many links)
Second, a buddy of mine (fellow former book retailer, a comics/SF/fantasy enthusiast, and an author) is going through some hard times and has a Go Fund Me
https://www.gofundme.com/cathy-day039s-cancer-fight
Or you could buy some of his books:
https://smile.amazon.com/Mark-Finn/e/B008YHI0J4/
Thanks!
Warrior 360 is a veteran run 501c3. We assist recent combat veterans who are in financial crisis, providing an immediate response to keep them in their home, provide food, gas or relocate to a safe location. We have assisted veterans from Maine to Alaska, thru 100% volunteer work. Sometimes life kicks you down and you need a hand up to get back in the game.
We also assist older combat veterans with home repairs from small to major jobs. When we do this, we get the new seat generation of veterans to help the older generation, Bridging the gap of age by shared experiences and service.
100% of donations go to assistance, our overhead is covered by T-shirt’s and swag sales.
Thank you and have a great Holiday!
For the gamers in the crowd, the Mindcrack Marathon is happening this weekend, benefiting Extra Life (which supports the Children’s Miracle Network).
https://mindcrackmarathon.com/
https://www.extra-life.org/