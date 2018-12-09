Me: Hey, brain, I think I’d like to write a Whatever piece.
Brain: Eh… I’d rather not, thanks.
Me: But people are clamoring to know my opinion about many things!
Brain: Are they? Really?
Me: I assume so!
Brain: Then they’ll still be clamoring later, won’t they?
Me: But — my thoughts on politics!
Brain: “He’s guilty and a Russian stooge.” I mean, that’s hardly even a tweet.
Me: … okay, you got me there.
Brain: Thought so. Look, post a cat picture, it’ll be fine.
Me: But that’s lazy!
Brain: And?
Me: … I see your point.
Brain: I thought you might.
Me: Fine, but you’ll be back to work tomorrow, right?
Brain: We’ll see.
3 thoughts on “In Which This Cat is an Accurate Metaphor For My Brain at the Moment”
***Clamors loudly***
But you can never go wrong with a good cat pic.
You have effectively summarized my entire weekend, sir – cat picture and all.
You know, after the year you’ve had, you’d be entirely reasonable to just take the rest of the year to enjoy your family and cuddle your cats. Not saying I wouldn’t miss your posts here, mind you, just that you’ve been running full throttle for a long, long time and it would be a healthy and prudent thing for you to have some down-time for a couple-three weeks or so. Cat photos, while not as intellectually stimulating as your commentary, are always a perfectly acceptable alternative for us to enjoy while you decompress.