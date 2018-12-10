DELICIOUS MADNESS

This happened tonight.
How was it? Everything you would imagine it would be. I will note the tortilla, with the pie inside, was fried in butter and topped with cinnamon and sugar. I ate half of it and am this close to a sugar-induced coma. It is glorious.
I REGRET NOTHING.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go sweat butter for a while.
Looks delicious!
A recipe would be nice after taunting us with this deliciousness!!!
NO. Just….NO.
Madness? Nay sir; genius!
You’re like the Evel Knievel of burritos.
So you invented the Fried Pie.
FWIW, we’ve had those in the South for about a thousand years.
That looks so gorgeous! Of all of your burritos, this is my favorite one.
Je ne regrette rien: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFtGfyruroU