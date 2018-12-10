Uncategorized

DELICIOUS MADNESS

John Scalzi8 Comments

This happened tonight.

How was it? Everything you would imagine it would be. I will note the tortilla, with the pie inside, was fried in butter and topped with cinnamon and sugar. I ate half of it and am this close to a sugar-induced coma. It is glorious.

I REGRET NOTHING.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go sweat butter for a while.

8 thoughts on “DELICIOUS MADNESS

