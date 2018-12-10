Uncategorized

New Book and ARCs, 12/10/18

John Scalzi7 Comments

They keep coming! Here’s the latest stack of new books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. What here is something you’d enjoy having in your own hot little hands? Tell us all in the comments.

7 thoughts on “New Book and ARCs, 12/10/18

  2. Is that a new The Other’s book or has Anne Bishop moved on to something new? Either way, I’m interested. (Her series, usually, end up eventually disappointing me, but I enjoy the ride.)

  7. I haven’t been big on poetry, but when integrated with relative writings, I find it to be another window on the mind of the writer – even if they didn’t compose the poem. So – I’d like to read the new Theodora Goss. Fairy tales are so fraught with meaning and layers.

