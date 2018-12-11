This Friday is basically my last working day of the year, so if you want/need something from me in 2018, you should contact me about it real soon. Like, uh, by Friday.
That’s all.
(PS: If you’ve requested a January Big Idea, don’t panic, I’ll be processing those soon(ish).)
4 thoughts on “Brief Administrative Note”
Great year of content! Looking forward to moar Scalzi than evar in 2019.
a break….vacationish…a smart man John Scalzi .
Happy Festivus, Mr. Scalzi!
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year to Yo and Yours!
“The floggings will continue until morale improves!” — Lord Horatio Nelson
>
What I want is:
A few goats for milking
A few alpaca
A donkey
Two mini mules
A carriage
And to be able to foster kittens. But my husband won’t let me. Because he’s mean. Or wise. Hurmph.