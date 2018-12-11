Uncategorized

Brief Administrative Note

John Scalzi4 Comments

This Friday is basically my last working day of the year, so if you want/need something from me in 2018, you should contact me about it real soon. Like, uh, by Friday.

That’s all.

(PS: If you’ve requested a January Big Idea, don’t panic, I’ll be processing those soon(ish).)

4 thoughts on “Brief Administrative Note

  4. What I want is:

    A few goats for milking
    A few alpaca
    A donkey
    Two mini mules
    A carriage

    And to be able to foster kittens. But my husband won’t let me. Because he’s mean. Or wise. Hurmph.

