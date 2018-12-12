Uncategorized

Virtue Signaling eBook Now Available (and Hardcover Almost Sold Out!)

John Scalzi2 Comments

In case you missed the announcement on Twitter yesterday, the eBook version of Virtue Signaling is now out in the world and available, both from Subterranean Press directly, and also from other eBook retailers. The eBook edition is just $4.99, which makes it a perfect “splurge” purchase for you or the people you love, who also love eBooks. Get two! Or six! They’re cheap!

(If you’d prefer the signed, limited hardcover, there are a few copies left — and I do mean a few, we’re down to the last couple dozen. Go here to get one. After those are gone, they’re gone forever.)

No matter how you get this book, it’s a pretty good one. I’m proud of it, and happy it’s out a little early so you can enjoy it before the end of the year. Happy reading!

2 thoughts on “Virtue Signaling eBook Now Available (and Hardcover Almost Sold Out!)

  2. My copy arrived yesterday, all the way down at the bottom of the world in New Zealand. It’s number 189, and it’s a very handsome book indeed. I am greatly enjoying the reading of it.

