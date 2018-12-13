Uncategorized

A Christmastime Blast From Waaaaaay Back In The Past

John Scalzi3 Comments

An airband competition from my high school back in 1986, in which roughly half the school is up there lip-syncing to “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” If you’re wondering which one I am, look for the kid air-drumming. That’s me!

3 thoughts on “A Christmastime Blast From Waaaaaay Back In The Past

  1. Love it! Looks like grand fun. If that’s truly a significant percentage of the school, you must have attended quite a small school!

  2. The school had roughly 60 kids per class, so, yeah. This kids in the video were actually members of the class of ’87, so much of the class is in fact up there on stage.

