Uncategorized

My Wife is an Angel

John Scalzi10 Comments

I mean, obviously.

(In case you’re wondering, this is part of her costume for the Longest Night Masque next month, which, incidentally, you can totally attend if you like.)

10 thoughts on “My Wife is an Angel

  1. Man, that girl got some serious hair on her! I wouldn’t let her out of my sight while she’s wearing that costume either. 😍

  2. Bob Dye:

    I mean, I don’t let her do anything, she’s her own person, but also, I’ll be home when she’s at that particular event. It’s her thing and I’m glad she enjoys it. Also, you know, there’s that whole trust thing.

    (I do get what you were trying to say, of course, and I appreciate the sentiment behind it.)

  9. Gorgeous as always. And I *love* the offset corset/bustier. Is that one piece or two? And where can I get one? :)

