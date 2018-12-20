He’s reaching out to you in the spirit of Christmastime cheer!
And also for that food you’re eating. Yeah, he’ll take some of that. Isn’t Christmas really about giving? No? Humph. Well, then, expect a special gift under the Christmas tree, if you know what I mean. He’ll make it himself!
5 thoughts on “Have Yourself a Smudgy Little Christmas”
I’m eating stuffed grape leaves. Does Smudge really want stuffed grape leaves? He probably only thinks he does. Hi Smudgy, Merry Christmas!
I get plenty of that type of present left for me under the tree in my front yard, when the neighbor walks his little four-footed vermin through my lawn. ‘Spirit of giving’ all right…it’s the thought[lessness] that counts…ho ho ho!
Merry Catsmass and Happy Hannucat to your cats from ours.
I know what you mean there. Step lightly under your tree.
Merry Christmas John, Krissy, and Athena! And all the assembled cats. (I assume they assemble, like the Avengers) Thanks for helping your fans keep sane for another year. It’s been fun.
I remember rolling over into a hairball deposited on my pillow… Neither cat acknowledged responsibility.