Uncategorized

Have Yourself a Smudgy Little Christmas

John Scalzi5 Comments

He’s reaching out to you in the spirit of Christmastime cheer!

And also for that food you’re eating. Yeah, he’ll take some of that. Isn’t Christmas really about giving? No? Humph. Well, then, expect a special gift under the Christmas tree, if you know what I mean. He’ll make it himself!

5 thoughts on “Have Yourself a Smudgy Little Christmas

  1. I’m eating stuffed grape leaves. Does Smudge really want stuffed grape leaves? He probably only thinks he does. Hi Smudgy, Merry Christmas!

  2. I get plenty of that type of present left for me under the tree in my front yard, when the neighbor walks his little four-footed vermin through my lawn. ‘Spirit of giving’ all right…it’s the thought[lessness] that counts…ho ho ho!

  4. I know what you mean there. Step lightly under your tree.
    Merry Christmas John, Krissy, and Athena! And all the assembled cats. (I assume they assemble, like the Avengers) Thanks for helping your fans keep sane for another year. It’s been fun.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.