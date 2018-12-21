Just in time for your Solstice celebrations and/or last minute shopping, a nice stack of new books and ARCs for your wintertime consideration. See anything here you’d love to have under the tree? The comments are the place to note them!
12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 12/21/18”
“A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World” by C.A. Fletcher sure looks interesting.
Two Can Keep A Secret sounds interesting…
Is “A Boy and His Dog” in any way related to the film with Don Johnson?
Or the story by Harlan Ellison?
I want the second one from the bottom…
A new Daniel Suarez book is always a cause for happiness! He’s one of the best writing today.
A whole passel of Yule treats. Wexler, Donaldson. Suarez and Flint/Freer.
Can’t wait to get myself a copy of “A Parliament of Bodies”!
I thought the fifth one down was called “Putin’s Wake” for a moment. Time to lay off the news…
The Rosewater Insurrection, just because I lke the title.
I made the same mistake as JDF. DEFINITELY time for me to lay off the news!
“The Smoke” looks very interesting. And “the Space Pioneers “ looks like something everyone should have in their library.