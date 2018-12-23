Uncategorized

20

John Scalzi

My daughter is officially no longer a teenager. Which, wow, as the kids say, that’s a mood.

Please enjoy your Athenamas in a manner pleasing to you.

15 thoughts on “20

  1. Joyous Athemamas to all Scalzis! (Including the 4-legged family members.). And may your entire holiday season be bright and beautiful.

  3. Just did that with my son a few months ago, they grow up so fast! Happy B-Day! Hope y’all have a wonderful holiday and a great new year!

  6. Happy Athenamas! Exciting milestone! The Scalzi twins of CT are already 31! It goes by so quickly! You are a wonderful photographer.. and your subjects are beautiful! Cheers to you all!!

  8. Happy Athenamas! In November of 2016, my youngest left her teenage years behind a couple of weeks after my oldest granddaughter officially entered them. It’s a different period of life. Cheers to all!

  14. Happy birthday, Ms. Scalzi! I wish you a year filled with great happiness, boundless health, and tremendous success in all you turn your hand to.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

