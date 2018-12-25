Uncategorized It’s Christmas! December 25, 2018 John Scalzi11 Comments And if you celebrate it, I hope it’s a wonderful day for you and those you love. Merry Christmas! Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
11 thoughts on “It’s Christmas!”
Merry Christmas to you and your family from our dark living room, where I’m enjoying the calm before the storm with the cat on my lap and a cup of coffee.
I’m amazed the kids aren’t up yet.
Joyful greetings of the day to you and yours, Mr. Scalzi! May your stockings runneth over, your feasting be bountiful, and may drama stay far, far away from your cozy hearth.
BTW, our family opened gifts last night (several branches of the family have other celebrations to attend today), and my sibling was beyond thrilled with the signed and inscribed copies of The Collapsing Empire and The Consuming Fire that they got. Many thanks to both you and to Jay and Mary’s Book Center for facilitating that again this year!
And a very merry one to you and yours too!
I appreciate your cheerful picture and message. Merry Christmas to you and all readers.
Merry Christmas to you and yours. And I thank you for your humor and your sanity in these trying times.
Scalzi your emails never disappoint….
Merry Christmas, John and family!🎄
Brilliant! A tall thin Christmas tree makes more room for teddy bears! Merry Christmas to all your humans and cats and dog and teddy bears!
Thank you. Joy to you and yours!
Happy Xmas to you and yours, John. Hope you’re having a fantastic day with the family.
Happy Harvest Day!