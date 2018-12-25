Uncategorized

It’s Christmas!

John Scalzi11 Comments

And if you celebrate it, I hope it’s a wonderful day for you and those you love. Merry Christmas!

11 thoughts on “It’s Christmas!

  1. Merry Christmas to you and your family from our dark living room, where I’m enjoying the calm before the storm with the cat on my lap and a cup of coffee.
    I’m amazed the kids aren’t up yet.

  2. Joyful greetings of the day to you and yours, Mr. Scalzi! May your stockings runneth over, your feasting be bountiful, and may drama stay far, far away from your cozy hearth.

    BTW, our family opened gifts last night (several branches of the family have other celebrations to attend today), and my sibling was beyond thrilled with the signed and inscribed copies of The Collapsing Empire and The Consuming Fire that they got. Many thanks to both you and to Jay and Mary’s Book Center for facilitating that again this year!

  5. Merry Christmas to you and yours. And I thank you for your humor and your sanity in these trying times.

