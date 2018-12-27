It’s the final stack of new books and ARCs for 2018, so it’s no surprise it’s a big one. What here would you be happy to help you bring in the new year? Tell us all in the comments.
(And if you need a larger version of the picture, here you go.)
It’s the final stack of new books and ARCs for 2018, so it’s no surprise it’s a big one. What here would you be happy to help you bring in the new year? Tell us all in the comments.
(And if you need a larger version of the picture, here you go.)
17 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 12/27/18”
Honestly, any new book. I already read Kratman over Thanksgiving.
Magic for Liars looks promising
Iron Angels is EXCELLENT!
You have CHILDREN OF RUIN already? The rest of us mortals have to wait til May, 2019 for it. Jealous.
As a pretty long-term Pratchett fan, I shall have to have a look at “No country for old gnomes”.
Kingdom of Needle and Bone
I was recently introduced to the Long Earth series by Terry Pratchett and Stephen Baxter. So I’m reading that
I’m looking forward to another entry in the Alliance Union worlds of C J Cherryh and Jane Francher
Waiting mostly patiently for my own copy of Kingdom of Needle and Bone, but a new Kevin Hearne is not to be sneezed at!
I hoping hard for Cherryh & Fanchers Alliance Rising to be great and successful – so we can have much more Allince Union. It’s preordered.
I’ve already made a mental note to get Sarah Gailey’s new book aaaaannnd I’ve randomly picked Finder as another choice….
C J Cherryh Is someone to revisit.
‘No Country for Old Gnomes’!? They have me at that title!
I ordered a copy of No Country for Old Gnomes for the title alone! Nice double-stack there, Scalzi. Extra books but I didn’t have to open my iPad’s magifying glass feature to read the spines. Happy New Year!
Flint, Hearne, Paolini, Tchaikovsky and especially Mira Grant are all must haves but I wouldn’t touch anything by Kratman with a ten foot pole.
Let’s play nice, please, and focus on the titles we’d like, less on the things we wouldn’t.
SO want the new Gailey.