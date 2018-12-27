Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 12/27/18

John Scalzi17 Comments

It’s the final stack of new books and ARCs for 2018, so it’s no surprise it’s a big one. What here would you be happy to help you bring in the new year? Tell us all in the comments.

(And if you need a larger version of the picture, here you go.)

17 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 12/27/18

  4. You have CHILDREN OF RUIN already? The rest of us mortals have to wait til May, 2019 for it. Jealous.

  7. I was recently introduced to the Long Earth series by Terry Pratchett and Stephen Baxter. So I’m reading that

  9. Waiting mostly patiently for my own copy of Kingdom of Needle and Bone, but a new Kevin Hearne is not to be sneezed at!

  10. I hoping hard for Cherryh & Fanchers Alliance Rising to be great and successful – so we can have much more Allince Union. It’s preordered.

  14. I ordered a copy of No Country for Old Gnomes for the title alone! Nice double-stack there, Scalzi. Extra books but I didn’t have to open my iPad’s magifying glass feature to read the spines. Happy New Year!

  15. Flint, Hearne, Paolini, Tchaikovsky and especially Mira Grant are all must haves but I wouldn’t touch anything by Kratman with a ten foot pole.

