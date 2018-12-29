Smudge has the right idea. I’m talking the next few days off and probably won’t be back until January 2, 2019. That’s next year! Just in case you didn’t know.
I hope you enjoy these next few days of seasonal downtime and that your new year is bright and full of hope. See you on the other side.
4 thoughts on “Out Until January 2, 2019”
Happy New Year to the Scalzi clan
Funny thing – I’m off work until January 2 also. Enjoy your long weekend – I hope it is restful, fun and restorative!
“Smudge has the right idea.”
I agree.
I’m taking off my pants too.
Have a Happy New Year & don’t forget to give ol’ Smudge a hug too. =)