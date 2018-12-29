Uncategorized

Out Until January 2, 2019

John Scalzi4 Comments

Smudge has the right idea. I’m talking the next few days off and probably won’t be back until January 2, 2019. That’s next year! Just in case you didn’t know.

I hope you enjoy these next few days of seasonal downtime and that your new year is bright and full of hope. See you on the other side.

4 thoughts on “Out Until January 2, 2019

  2. Funny thing – I’m off work until January 2 also. Enjoy your long weekend – I hope it is restful, fun and restorative!

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.