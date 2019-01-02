Uncategorized

In Which the Fundamental Nature of Smudge is Very Precisely Communicated in a Single Picture

John Scalzi3 Comments

Yup, this pretty much covers it, I’d say.

Also, hello and welcome to 2019! How was your new year?

3 thoughts on “In Which the Fundamental Nature of Smudge is Very Precisely Communicated in a Single Picture

  1. Yes. This picture confirms it. Smudge is no mere “cat”. He is a Higher Being, temporarily taking cat form, to accomplish Many Important Things in this spacetime. YOU are the lucky human family chosen to assist on his mission! Congratulations!

    We were blessed with pretty nasty weather on New Year’s Eve, which meant that the local tradition of Celebrating With Things That Go BANG! was subdued. And that was a great relief.

  3. We went to the Rose Parade for the first time, and it was a blast. Thanks for asking!

    I ended 2018 by finally reading “Head On.” In the afterword, you noted you finished writing it at the end of 2017, and expressed doubt that 2018 would be much better than 2017. I can’t say you were wrong, but I’m optimistic for 2019 — especially with two more Scalzi books to anticipate!

