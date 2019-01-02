The 2019 Awards Consideration Post

For those of you casting about for things to nominate for various awards this year, here’s what I have that’s eligible.

Best Novel

Head On (April 2018; Tor Books; Patrick Nielsen Hayden, ed.)

The Consuming Fire (October 2018; Tor Books; Patrick Nielsen Hayden, ed.)

Best Related Work

Virtue Signaling and Other Heresies: Selected Writings From Whatever, 2013- 2018 (December 2018; Subterranean Press; William Schafer, ed).

Best Short Story

“Regarding Your Application Status” (May 2018; published at Whatever/Scalzi.com)

“Automated Customer Service” (November 2018; published at Whatever/Scalzi.com)

Although Athena and I did a podcast last year, it’s not eligible for the Best Fancast category since we only did three episodes.

That said, and speaking of Athena, as my intern she did quite a bit of writing about science fiction, fantasy and other material of fandom interest (her posts from the summer are here). She was compensated, because I believe in paying people for their work, even (especially) interns; nevertheless I do believe she is eligible for consideration for the Best Fan Writer Hugo category, if after reading her material you believe it merits such a nomination.

(Indeed, and of course, only nominate anything for an award if you genuinely believe it merits a nomination, including obviously my own work. I’m okay if you look at what I’ve written this year, and then look at other work you read and go, “yeah, I think I’ll nominate that other stuff.” It happens! I won’t think it means you didn’t like what I wrote; it just means there’s a limited number of things you can nominate in any given year (and if in fact you didn’t like what I wrote — well, sorry about that, I guess).)

Happy reading and nominating this year!