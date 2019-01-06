My mother posted this on Facebook a few days ago, and I thought I’d also post it here so it didn’t get lost down the Facebook memory hole: This is a picture of me and my grandfather, Michael Scalzi. I’m guessing I’m about four or five in that photo, so this would be from 1973 or 1974, and I’m guessing that it’s in my grandfather’s home in Covina, California. Judging from the presents, it’s also on or near Christmas day. I was and remained very fond of my grandfather, to whom I was closest to of all the surviving grandparents at the time (my maternal grandfather had passed away before I was born).
I don’t really have that many pictures of my grandfather, so it’s lovely to see him. He looks pretty much as I remember him, albeit slightly younger here; in this photo he would be only a few years older than I am. That’s a hell of a thought. There’s not a whole lot of family resemblance between him and me, I’m afraid; physically I take much more after my mother’s side of the family than my father’s (this is flipped for my sister, who looks much more like the Scalzi side).
It’s a little strange to realize how much of my grandfather at this point exists only in my memory. As I mentioned, I don’t have many pictures of him and he wasn’t a writer or actively creative, so I don’t have anything like that. If nothing else any future grandchildren of mine will not lack for supporting evidence of who I am or what I thought. I would like to have more mementos of my grandfather, of course, but I do have to say I don’t feel a lack because I don’t. He’s where I can find him, and will always be.
6 thoughts on “Me and My Grandfather”
Old photos can be spooky things.
Secret agent Matt Helm once remarked that amateurs think film is too expensive, but that actually it should be expended like bullets. I once got screamed at for wasting film on a shot, but years later my sister mentioned that shot to me, saying she liked it.
The agent also despised tourists wrapping their camera in a leather case. So I bought a camera I would feel safe shoving naked into in my pocket, because it is dust proof.
A neighbour once took pics of all the families in the nieghborhood and nothing more was heard, then decades later, out of the blue, he sent my parents lots of photos of us kids, all lined up. One boy had a turtleneck. So don’t be afraid to photograph others for future reference. If their house burns down or something, they might thank you.
great hearing about your past and family…as in football they go deep for the big score…it is hard to always go deep my friend…sometimes no one will appreciate it
but you. I enjoyed the email and I am glad to read the different directions you take.HNY.
John, you inherit your sartorial sense from him ;-)
Photographs can be such a comfort and bring back so many memories. I only have a few photos of my grandparents as well and I treasure them. Nice post!
I’m fortunate enough to have five paintings by my great-grandfather Stowe. He started painting when he retired at age 65 and did not stop until he died at age 94. One is a jigsaw puzzle he painted for me. It is his vision of me as a teenager.