These are crowns for a molar and pre-molar, respectively, from top, and the teeth they were applied to are right next to each other in my mouth, which is why I got them at the same time; didn’t seem much point to getting just one of them done. These are my first crowns, so I guess I should be happy that I made it this far without any, but as I was noting elsewhere, the funny thing about teeth is that ultimately they’re going to do what they’re going to do. I brush and floss daily and I still needed these. Such is life.
We’re fortunate to be a place where I can get good dental care without having to worry too much about the cost, which is good, since at the moment we’re out of pocket with our dental insurance and I had to pay full freight on these babies. I hope they’re worth it. In the meantime, I’m not allowed to eat sticky things for an entire day, which is fine because I don’t really feel like chewing at the moment. I suspect dinner will be soup.
How is your Wednesday going?
15 thoughts on “Look What I Got Today”
No peanut brittle for you, sir.
So very happy for you. Congratulations on your (double) coronation.
You have some serious coffee stains if that is supposed to match your teeth.
BTW, the evidence says flossing does nothing. When I read that two years ago, I stopped. My checkups have been unchanged. What does make a little bit of difference, but not much, is those interdental brushes so I use those about once or twice a week, ever since I closed my no-flossing experiment.
pjcamp:
I floss because, aside from any other reason, I have pockets where food hides, so if I don’t floss my breath eventually rivals that of a komodo dragon.
Also I don’t drink coffee. I asked my dentist about the tooth color and he said everyone’s natural teeth color varies, not only from person to person but from tooth to tooth.
I’m with you that the teeth do what they’re going to do when they are ready to do it. My sister got a full set of dentures at 42. My brother is 59 and went in for 17 implants. His experience was…suboptimal and I believe he’ll be getting full dentures next year. My other 2 sisters and I are getting the occasional crown or root canal, replacement fillings occasionally but, nothing massive. My parents also have most of their original teeth. Genetics is a fickle beast.
Definitely avoid those big toffee wheels they put in boxes of Quality street!
Only that you’re reminding me that I have to get some dental work too that I’ve put off for a shamefully long time. One molar and a lower tooth with a gnarly cavity. Gotta steel myself for this. I promise I’ll do this when Trump is impeached.
I’ll only say that you have embarked upon a course where, if you felt you didn’t have quite enough character, you will soon be more than satisfied. I was thinking yesterday, during the prep for just one of these (old molars full of fillings start to break down and break up later in life), that people are actually rumored to get these things done for cosmetic purposes. That’s taking the old “suffering for beauty” thing way too seriously.
I had five extractions and four implants just a bit over five weeks ago. Not my first by a long shot. Dental insurance (which I have) covers only a small fraction of the cost; this latest batch will set me back about $30K (negotiated down from nearly twice that). I’m still eating only soft food until the oral surgeon tells me the implants are stable. For a once-fat person, I now find it difficult to keep my weight up.
As Wayland the Smith says, “Þæs ofereode, þisses swa mæg.”
Good start! Crowns are a nuisance. Most of my gold ones are now replaced with porcelain, but the dentist says I need 8 freshies, including replacing one that his predecessor installed three years earlier. I’m not impressed, and am considering a second opinion. My two implants are much easier to deal with.
Welcome to the club, John. My wife and I are both having crowns at the moment. A lot better than not having teeth.
I don’t know about your dentist, but mine has a crown making machine that allows him to prep the tooth for the crown, build it and put it on the tooth in roughly two hours, which is much better than the old days, where I got my tooth prepped, had a mold taken of my mouth (it smelled bad and the material made me gag), a temporary crown was made, and a couple weeks later, the permanent crown was placed on my tooth.
I always like to be careful and since i turned 30 or 35 yrs old, i avoid the stickiest things to eat, just to be on the safe side….good luck with the work done…
Hooray for aging. I turned 40 last month and today found out I need bifocals.
I’m lost somewhere in my sixties. Had caps and they lasted about ten years.
I recently opted for dentures and, of course ended up with the Holidays messing with the time schedule of getting my permanents. I hope they are worth it.
Currently waiting for for the metal base that the lower partial will be molded over and fitted.
Decided against implants because one report I saw says that fifty percent of them get an infection. Seventeen percent need to be removed within a year.
If you have implants, pay attention to any discoloration of the gums, or pain. Get it checked out. A bone infection is devastating.