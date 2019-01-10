“I had not been sufficiently informed of the recent temperature drop and resulting snow, which was not here previously. Please let me back into the house.”
(Spoiler: I let her back in. Eventually.)
The next ten days will be at near-freezing temperatures. I expect a lot of indoor cat time. As usually happens in the winter.
15 thoughts on “What Regret Looks Like, Cat Division, January 10, 2019”
Our cat is very put out that we don’t flip the switch and turn summer back on when he wants to go outside.
I bet Smudge did not go out at all!
Do they go around looking for the Door Into Summer?
Pam, my dog does that: scratches at back door, I open it, he sticks his nose out, feels the cold, and comes back in – then goes to the front door and scratches at it…
Look at her whisker pads close to her nose. See the way they’re pinched in toward the center? A sign of discomfort. Literally (“actually” not “literally”?) a ‘pained’ look.
You monster. Make it warm outside again at once.
priceless pic and fantastic title for the photo ..thanks
Oh, the shivery little thing – you did open a can of tuna for her when you relented and let her back in, right?
It is weather like this that makes me grateful we live in an area where we cannot safely let cats outdoors (because we’re a block away from two very busy highways). They stay safe and warm indoors, and I don’t need to keep jumping up to let them in, let them out, let them in, let them out, etc.
The catsicle looks displeased.
I think a better title would be “What reproach looks like.”
Our cats are indoor creatures. Despite that fact, one of them is quite certain he’s a dachshund with a short muzzle and improbably long tail and tries to go out with the dogs. Every. Single. Time. This may have something to do with the fact that he was raised with a socially maladroit dachshund in a warm climate for the first few months of his life.
“Mistakes were made. Let’s agree to move on.”
Reminiscent of, if slightly less threatening, than this: https://external-preview.redd.it/e4zA86_5GfyeijGHo6dnPW4YFrdfnet0wjeVggh3ECc.jpg?width=960&crop=smart&auto=webp&s=580966032c2430abf7e94a2b06c2148eb6b69d96
I can hear the cat saying that with a soft southern accent.
Garrison Keillor channeling Willie Nelson:
To all the cats I’ve known before
Who tried to come in my back door
And then they turned about
And tried to go back out
So they could come back in once more.