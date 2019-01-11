Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 1/11/19

John Scalzi15 Comments

Hey, it’s 2019, and this is our very first stack of new books and ARCs for the year! See anything here that you would like to inaugurate your 2019 reading list with? Tell us all in the comments.

  2. I’ve been looking forward to Bryan Camp’s Gather the Fortunes! Loved The City of Lost Fortunes so much.

    A Cathedral of Myth and Bone is a lovely title and oh, so intriguing. I’ll have to check that one out, too.

  3. I have pre-ordered the James Fell book. James reminds me a lot of you, actually–smart, funny, and liberal (all good things, IMO)–though he does seem to use a lot more expletives.

  7. Got to read The Holy Shit Moment just because.

    And someone wrote a biography of my life … Then Everything Went Wrong. Must read.

    A Cathedral of Myth and Bone sounds interesting.

  9. You totally need to up your Photoshop game and create one of these pix for April 1 with ARCs of Doors of Stone, Winds of Winter, Last Dangerous Visions, Thorn of Emberlain…

  10. Katherine Arden “The Winter of the Witch”. The first two were lovely, looking forward to the conclusion.

  13. Benford’s book “Re-write” is making a re-peat appearance in “New Books and ARCs.” (the first time was on 8/31/18)

