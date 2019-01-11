Hey, it’s 2019, and this is our very first stack of new books and ARCs for the year! See anything here that you would like to inaugurate your 2019 reading list with? Tell us all in the comments.
Hey, it’s 2019, and this is our very first stack of new books and ARCs for the year! See anything here that you would like to inaugurate your 2019 reading list with? Tell us all in the comments.
15 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/11/19”
Heard good things about the Marlon James book, so looking forward to reading that one!
I’ve been looking forward to Bryan Camp’s Gather the Fortunes! Loved The City of Lost Fortunes so much.
A Cathedral of Myth and Bone is a lovely title and oh, so intriguing. I’ll have to check that one out, too.
I have pre-ordered the James Fell book. James reminds me a lot of you, actually–smart, funny, and liberal (all good things, IMO)–though he does seem to use a lot more expletives.
Yes, the I just suggested Black Leopard, Red Wolf to my book club.
Marlon James, clearly. But The Holy Shit Moment has a certain appeal on title alone, knowing nothing else about it.
Cathedral of Myth And Bone by Kat Howard. Just bought it today!
Got to read The Holy Shit Moment just because.
And someone wrote a biography of my life … Then Everything Went Wrong. Must read.
A Cathedral of Myth and Bone sounds interesting.
I also preordered James Fell’s book. Dude is smart as a whip and makes me laugh on the regular, so I couldn’t not get it.
You totally need to up your Photoshop game and create one of these pix for April 1 with ARCs of Doors of Stone, Winds of Winter, Last Dangerous Visions, Thorn of Emberlain…
Katherine Arden “The Winter of the Witch”. The first two were lovely, looking forward to the conclusion.
I started reading “The Winter of the Witch” last night.
Simply going by title, A Cathedral of Myth and Bone.
Benford’s book “Re-write” is making a re-peat appearance in “New Books and ARCs.” (the first time was on 8/31/18)
Pianoman:
The first time it was an ARC. This time it’s a finished copy.
Black Leopard, Red Wolf! So looking forward to this one!