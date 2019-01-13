“What? You want me to pose for a photo? Well, I suppose I could –”
” — wait, what?”
“Oh, I get it. Smudgeception. Very cute, human.”
6 thoughts on “The Cat Catches On Quick”
Adding this to infinite recursion tropes page in 5… 4.. *connection reset by cat*
Or cat wasn’t this fast in the uptake when for the first time confronted with a mirror. First hissing at the mirror, then sniffing, then looking behind it, followed by utter ignoring.
Hahaha ohh this is so cute!!!
Has their fur changed color over time? Red/brown patches grown in? Or am I seeing the same cat under two different lighting conditions?
Old Possum’s Book of Recursive Cats.
Self-referential cat is self-referential.