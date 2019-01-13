Uncategorized

The Cat Catches On Quick

John Scalzi6 Comments

“What? You want me to pose for a photo? Well, I suppose I could –”

” — wait, what?”

“Oh, I get it. Smudgeception. Very cute, human.”

6 thoughts on “The Cat Catches On Quick

  2. Or cat wasn’t this fast in the uptake when for the first time confronted with a mirror. First hissing at the mirror, then sniffing, then looking behind it, followed by utter ignoring.

  4. Has their fur changed color over time? Red/brown patches grown in? Or am I seeing the same cat under two different lighting conditions?

