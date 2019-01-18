Actually the picture is from yesterday, but since the view is essentially unchanged (including the sky), I figure it’s probably fine to post. We’re in Detroit for the annual ConFusion convention, which I have been attending since 2005 and which I consider my “home” convention. It’s a lot of fun and I wouldn’t miss it for much. I’ll be hosting a dance tonight, even, which should be fun. Don’t expect to see me here much this weekend. But I hope your weekend will be a fabulous one. If you like, you can share your plans in the comments.
3 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 1/18/19: Detroit”
I’ll be taking part in the local edition of this year’s Women’s March. Later, my movie night will be dedicated to “Adult Life Skills.” It’s a quirky British comedy about slackerdom and dealing with grief. The film stars the current Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker. You can tell it was made before she became the new Doctor as she’s still a brunette here.
I’ll be heading for the Grand Canyon Saturday morning, and a friend and I will hike down to the Colorado River on Monday, spend the next two nights at Phantom Ranch, and then back up again Wednesday. January is a GREAT time to do this — no crowds! Dicey weather, of course, but at least it’s not going to be hot. And we have to bring our own toilet paper because, you know, SHUTDOWN. Arizona is funding the National Park to some degree, but that doesn’t include toilet paper in the (uncleaned) restrooms.
looking forward to snow… lots of it.