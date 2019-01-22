Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 1/22/19

John Scalzi8 Comments

This week I have two — count them, two! — super sized stacks of new books and ARCs for you, and here is the first of them, filled with reading goodness. What here is calling to you through the computer? Tell us in the comments!

8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/22/19

  5. Scott Meyer is on my (mental) watchlist. I enjoyed “Off to be the wizard” but not so much the sequels. “The Authorities” still sticks as the best ever explanation for the popularity of Disney’s “Frozen”.
    I shall definitely be looking at “Out of Spite, Out of Mind”

  6. Achievement Unlocked: See my ARC on Whatever.

    If that title had been used for what became The Consuming Fire, I’m sure we would have changed it. I’m quite pleased we didn’t have to do that, as the titles of the second and third book are also from Yeats’ poem, and I’d have hated to change them.

    For myself, I’m really looking forward to reading Caitlin Starling’s The Luminous Dead

  7. I haven’t read James Alan Gardner in a while. Not since “Radiant”. “They Promised Me The Gun Wasn’t Loaded” is the second book of a new series? I need to catch up on some Gardner.

  8. I’ve got The Prisoner of Limnos carefully hoarded on my Kindle, because I’m sad it’s the last of Pen and Des. I’ve gotten very fond of them.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.