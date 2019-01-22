This week I have two — count them, two! — super sized stacks of new books and ARCs for you, and here is the first of them, filled with reading goodness. What here is calling to you through the computer? Tell us in the comments!
8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/22/19”
Kevin J. Anderson’s Services Rendered.
Wait, so they let that other author call their book The Widening Gyre??
You will ADORE They Promised Me The Gun Wasn’t Loaded. Just as good as the first one.
Yeah, I thought your book was going to be called The Widening Gyre.
I guess I’m ignorant, but I hadn’t heard the phrase before, but it’s not that uncommon: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Second_Coming_(poem)
Scott Meyer is on my (mental) watchlist. I enjoyed “Off to be the wizard” but not so much the sequels. “The Authorities” still sticks as the best ever explanation for the popularity of Disney’s “Frozen”.
I shall definitely be looking at “Out of Spite, Out of Mind”
Achievement Unlocked: See my ARC on Whatever.
If that title had been used for what became The Consuming Fire, I’m sure we would have changed it. I’m quite pleased we didn’t have to do that, as the titles of the second and third book are also from Yeats’ poem, and I’d have hated to change them.
For myself, I’m really looking forward to reading Caitlin Starling’s The Luminous Dead
I haven’t read James Alan Gardner in a while. Not since “Radiant”. “They Promised Me The Gun Wasn’t Loaded” is the second book of a new series? I need to catch up on some Gardner.
I’ve got The Prisoner of Limnos carefully hoarded on my Kindle, because I’m sad it’s the last of Pen and Des. I’ve gotten very fond of them.