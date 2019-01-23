Uncategorized Today’s Thing I Am Not Okay With January 23, 2019 John Scalzi14 Comments Google’s spellchecker attempting to correct “all right” to “alright.” NOT OKAY WITH THAT, GOOGLE. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
14 thoughts on “Today’s Thing I Am Not Okay With”
Oxford says: “Is it acceptable to write alright as one word, rather than two separate ones? For example: She calls them whenever she is travelling to assure them she is alright.
Similar ‘merged’ words such as altogether and already have been accepted in standard English for a very long time, so there is no logical reason to object to the one-word form alright. Nevertheless, many people dislike it and regard it as incorrect, so it’s best to avoid using alright in formal writing. Write it as two separate words instead: She calls them whenever she is travelling to assure them she is all right.”
Was that a formal piece?
I’m totally alright with using it, John, but it does seem annoying that Google would correct a perfectly valid usage.
Next it will be trying “alot,” I suppose. Monstrous.
When I complain about Googles auto check feature, I usually spell it Otto Czech, and it never corrects it.
Conflicted about “alright.” If I want to tell someone I’m alright, that seems okay as an informal contraction, but formally other things should be “all right.” Weird.
I’m totally using Otto Czech as a name for a future role playing game character.
Both are perfectly valid, until you put it into context, I suppose. Like the “Are you alright?” that’s where I would use it as one word. But if it’s along the lines of “Are they all right turns?” or “The answers are all right.” (as in all correct) then… kind of not okay.
I have a couple of “corrections” that stick out — Google wanting it to go from “hard on” to “hardon.” No, Google, I’m not talking about that! I’m talking about “my dad was hard on me when I was a kid” kind of “hard on”. The other is when I type a thing and Google doesn’t like it, but the suggested change is exactly what I already have — or something that makes it SO wonky it would have made more sense to throw in toddler gibberish.
I’ve read «“all right” to “alt-right.”». That would be a nightmare, except if it’s a Bad Religion song mocking them.
Preach it, brother.
I blame Matthew Mcconaughay.
As a friend of mine says: “Autocorrect is my worst enema”.
Next they’ll be correcting “loser” (contextual opposite of “winner”) with “looser.” That one makes me grind my teeth, but the semi-literate internet kids do it so often that it’s just a matter of time until it becomes the “aprooved” way to spell it. I hope I’m not around anymore when that happens.
Back in high school (we are contemporaries John) I used these as code. Alright was the default response to how are you or okay, let’s do this. i.e. should we go to lunch at the bunny hutch? Alright.
All Right was more sacred. as in “I am ALL Right with things”.
If you give in on “alright” how could you object when “imma” (I am going to) enters your spellchecker’s vocabulary?
Great argument for not letting The Machine think for you.